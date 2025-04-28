Confusing Mariners offseason decision might tip the AL West title Seattle's way

The Seattle Mariners have fared well to begin the 2025 MLB campaign despite Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena's early-season struggles. Other players have picked up the slack for the current American League West leaders, some expected, some ... not so much.

Seattle has gotten its typical power production from standout catcher Cal Raleigh, who's tied for the league lead in home runs (10). J.P. Crawford has enjoyed a bounceback start to the year and re-established himself as a serviceable bottom-of-the-order option. Rookie third baseman Ben Williamson has validated his status as the Mariners' No. 13-ranked prospect.

Conversely, veteran slugger Jorge Polanco's shocking resurgence following a nightmarish inaugural season with the Mariners in 2024 has made all the difference. Many wondered why Seattle re-signed him this past winter, but he's proven them right thus far -- and then some.

Mariners' surprising offseason decision to re-sign Jorge Polanco could prove to be the difference in their AL West title pursuit

Polanco was awful in Year 1 as a Mariner, boasting a .213/.296/.355 with a (well) below-league-average .651 OPS across 469 plate appearances. To make matters worse, he underwent offseason surgery to repair his patellar tendon. Seattle had every reason to walk away from him when they had a chance, though their persistence has ostensibly paid off.

It's been night and day for Polanco this season compared to last, specifically from the batter's box. He's hitting .377/.405/.739 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 69 at-bats! If he qualified, his 1.145 OPS would rank second in the Majors behind only New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who's been historically dominant.

For whatever it's worth, the Mariners weren't the only ones who ostensibly believed a Polanco renaissance was on the horizon. The Houston Astros, their direct competitor for the AL West crown, had been pursuing him via free agency before he ultimately rejoined Seattle. Could you imagine how different the standings would look if the 31-year-old chose the four-time reigning division champions instead?

Polanco has been incredibly effective for the Mariners in 2025. Knowing his production could've benefited the Astros is a double whammy for the race for the AL West.