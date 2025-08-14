Connecticut Sun's catastrophic season comes with a shiny silver lining

The Connecticut Sun are sitting in dead last in the WNBA rankings with a record of 6-26. Despite a few of those wins coming against good teams like the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and Indiana Fever, not much else has gone Connecticut's way this season. But, they may have set themselves up nicely for future seasons with their rookies.

In the 2025 WNBA draft, Connecticut held the sixth and seventh overall picks. With their first pick, they selected LSU star Aneesah Morrow. They also drafted NC State star Saniya Rivers, who helped lead her team to the Final Four during the 2024 NCAAW Tournament. Along with these two rookies came Leila Lacan, a French National Team player who was drafted in 2024 but did not report to the Sun till this season.

Connecticut's rookies impact

The work of these rookies cannot go unnoticed, even if the Sun do not have the record to show for it. All three of these rookies have been in and out of the starting line-up, but have each made an impact in their own ways. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 7.3 points per game and has become a force in the paint with an average of 6.0 rebounds per game, including 4.3 defensive rebounds. She had a monster game against the New York Liberty earlier this month, recording 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Lacan is averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. She is also making her impact defensively, averaging 2.1 steals per game, including two six-steal games against the Golden State Valkyries and Phoenix Mercury. Speaking of defense, Saniya Rivers has put her name in some exclusive clubs.

Elite company for the Sun rookie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F347CiT8L6 — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) August 12, 2025

Watching Rivers play defense has been a highlight of this season for me. She can score, especially off fast breaks, averaging 7.8 points per game. She is also averaging 1.7 steals per game. Her accolades do not stop with being part of an elite club alongside A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier this season. Rivers is the fastest guard in over two decades to reach 50+ steals and 25+ blocks. She also has the most combined steals and blocks of any guard in the W this season.

She is making a compelling case to be considered for the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive team. A case that strengthened last night when she recorded two blocks in the Sun's 71-62 win over the Chicago Sky, including this rejection of 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso.

Saniya Rivers gets UP to block Kamilla Cardosopic.twitter.com/tPosrNohQk — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 14, 2025

Overall, these rookies have proven themselves to be a special group who also seemingly mesh well with some Sun veterans like Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles. Fans should expect to hear these names more as they establish themselves further in the league. Connecticut could create something special if they lean into building around these young stars.