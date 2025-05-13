Connecticut Sun's future called into question after latest financial report

The WNBA is in a new golden era. The league is expanding for the first time in almost two decades, as they added the Golden State Valkyries this season and will add both the Toronto Tempo and a Portland-based team in 2026.

This growth is a testament not only to the talent that is currently in the league, but to the country and world's willingness to support these incredible athletes. While there are several things that need to be addressed in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league is in a better place than it was even two years ago.

Unfortunately, not every team is reaping the benefits of this rise in prominence. Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams reported that the Connecticut Sun have lagged in invesment and could be sold and relocated.

The Connecticut Sun are up for sale and could relocate

This news comes on the heels of the franchise hiring an investment bank, Allen & Company, to explore the sale of the franchise. The team's current owner, Mohegan Sun, part of Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, has owned the Sun since 2003.

Connecticut has been one of the most successful teams in the WNBA over the last several seasons, but a new head coach brought massive change for the franchise, and it could be time to start fresh somewhere else.

The franchise has already done this once before, as they were an original member of the WNBA in 1999 when they began as the Orlando Miracle. They have been in Connecticut for the last two decades, however, despite Uncansville being the smallest market in the league.

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner carried the torch from players like Tina Charles and Taj McWilliams-Franklin in recent years, but the franchise is not prominent enough anymore to warrant a small market.

It is possible that a big invester swoops in and keeps the team in the northeast, but with the Liberty and Mystics already staking their claim in New England, it would be an uphill battle.

Whatever happens ends up happening with the Sun, they gave the WNBA several great seasons in Connecticut. This has been the fate of many great franchises in the league, but hopefully they find a stable home.