Conner Weigman looks destined to keep Texas A&M out of College Football Playoff
Texas A&M might have won, but it’s a win they won’t be too thrilled with themselves for. They let a struggling Mississippi State team hang with them in a game they probably should have ran away with. I know, the Bulldogs hung with Georgia last week too. Be that as it may, it doesn't make it acceptable for A&M to let Mississippi State hang around.
Especially when you look at how bad Conner Weigman played in the 34-24 win in Starkville on Saturday. It was the first game he threw an interception in and he threw two of them. The offense struggled in the second half, scoring 13 points and just one touchdown.
Though it was the first game Weigman threw an interception and had two at that, does it make you think maybe it might be time to consider going back to Marcel Reed?
Should Texas A&M pull the plug on Connor Weigman, play Marcel Reed?
It’s a legitimate question for a team with a legitimate chance at the College Football Playoff. For the most part, Weigman hasn’t looked back, but it’s concerning that he struggled against Mississippi State.
While he was out with injury, Reed fit into the offense like a glove. He threw two passing touchdowns in each of his three starts before Weigman returned. He also had over 80 rushing yards in two of those three games and two rushing touchdowns.
Reed just might be the better option. I was a bit skeptical to immediately swap when Weigman got back, especially with Reed playing extremely well. Reed has more passing yards in his four starts than Weigman does and has yet to turn the ball over.
Making drastic quarterback decisions at this point in the season may not be the best choice. That said, having seen what both quarterbacks can do, switching to Reed might not be a bad move. Especially if Weigman doesn’t look good in the Aggies’ next game against LSU.