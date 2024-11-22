Connor Stalions helped Michigan land their next star quarterback in Bryce Underwood
Connor Stalions is at it again. No, not with the sign stealing (we think). He found a more legal way to help the Michigan Wolverines this time. And it may have landed them the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025.
On Thursday, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. It just so happens Stalions is his high school offensive coordinator.
Seriously, there seems to be no lengths that Stalions wouldn't go to give Michigan a leg up.
Stallions was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach for Detroit Mumford High School for the first half of the season. He joined the staff at Belleville High School as their offensive coordinator for the second half of the season. That meant working closely with Underwood.
Connor Stalions' bid to recruit Bryce Underwood to Michigan worked out
Underwood was playing high school football in Michigan's recruiting turf, despite his commitment to LSU. Considering the downturn experienced by Brian Kelly and the Tigers this season, he might have been ripe for a flip either way. Still, it can't have hurt having a noted Michigan supporter in his ear as Early Signing Day approached. Every little bit helps.
We don't know how much of an impact Stalions had on this particular commitment. The connection is still wild considering his role in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.
Quarterback play has been Michigan's biggest problem in their current 5-5 season. A revolving door of quarterbacks including Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tutle have failed to make a positive impression. Those three have combined for nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. None of the three has a passer rating above 115, putting them outside of the top 100 quarterbacks in college football this year.
So landing a bonafide star at the position is a huge deal. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared him to Vince Young, with "the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism."
The 247Sports composite ranks Underwood No. 1 nationally in the class of 2025. With a rating of 0.999, he'd be the highest-rated Michigan signee since Rashan Gary, the only Wolverine recruit to outrank him.