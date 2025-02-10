Cooper DeJean gets a Super Bowl pick-six for his birthday: Best memes, tweets
I've had some pretty great birthdays in my day. I'm sure you have too. Cooper DeJean's 22nd birthday has the chance to put all of our best birthdays to shame.
The Philadelphia Eagles rookie picked off Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. Not only was it the Super Bowl. Not only was it his first NFL interception. Not only did he return it for a touchdown. Not only did that touchdown put his team up by three scores. But he also did it on his birthday.
What a moment! What a feeling!
DeJean has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this year. He was in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Even with all his success in his first season, he saved his most impactful moment for the biggest game of the season.
Best reactions to Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick six
The Eagles drafted DeJean out of Iowa in the second round. He became the subject of meme-age and fascination as one of the rare white cornerbacks to make it in the NFL. He also had a moment with LeBron James, who seemed not to recognize who he was while dapping up players courtside. James and everyone else watching worldwide know who he is now.
DeJean put the Eagles up 17-0 in a fairly shocking first half scoreline. The cornerback and his teammates stifled the Chiefs offense, limiting them to just one first down and 16 yards of offense before the final two minutes of the half.