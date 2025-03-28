Cooper Flagg might have just stamped himself as the best college freshman since Anthony Davis

In case you missed last night’s Sweet 16 showdown between Duke and Arizona, Cooper Flagg delivered what was arguably his best college performance yet — a 30-point, six-rebound, seven-assist, three-block, one-steal masterpiece in Duke’s 100-93 victory.

Flagg’s hype has officially reached unprecedented levels, even surpassing the buzz surrounding Zion Williamson’s electrifying 2019 season at Duke. As the undisputed projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg continues to prove why he’s not only the most talented player in college basketball but also the most feared.

The next Anthony Davis?

If the inevitable unfolds, Flagg will join a long list of one-and-done Duke superstars heading to the NBA, but his trajectory already mirrors another all-time great: Anthony Davis.

For those unfamiliar with Davis’ legendary freshman campaign at Kentucky, he dominated college basketball unlike anyone before:

14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and an NCAA-best 4.7 blocks per game

More blocks than entire Division I teams at times

National Championship, NCAA Tournament MOP, Wooden Award, Naismith Award, and Defensive Player of the Year

Davis capped off his historic year by winning a title with Kentucky, becoming the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, and even earning a gold medal with Team USA before playing an NBA game. Fast forward to 2020, and he added an NBA Championship to his résumé with the Lakers.

Now, Flagg is on track to replicate nearly every accomplishment Davis achieved in college:

ACC Player of the Year & Rookie of the Year

Multiple single-player and team awards

A deep tournament run with a powerhouse program

While he may not lead the nation in any single statistical category, Flagg’s all-around dominance and winning mentality have already cemented his legacy in college basketball.

Duke’s championship aspirations

With just three wins separating the Blue Devils from their first national championship since 2015, head coach Jon Scheyer is chasing his first title as Duke’s leader— and with Flagg at the helm, the opportunity is right in front of them.

For Flagg, a championship may not define his future, but no competitor likes coming up short. If he can carry Duke to the title, he won’t just be remembered as the best player in college basketball—he’ll be remembered as a champion.

And in this sport, that means everything.