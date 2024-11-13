Cooper Flagg chokes when Duke needed him most: Best memes, tweets from Kentucky fans
Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg may be a shoo-in as the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft, but he's far from infallible on the basketball court — regardless of how ESPN might try to spin it.
Flagg and the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils took on the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. The 17-year-old (just making sure you all know he's 17 years old), honestly had an outstanding outing. He came away with 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. At least, it was outstanding before the final minute of the game.
Flagg committed two costly turnovers as Duke and Kentucky were locked in a tight battle. He had made it most of the way through the game with just one turnover to his name. His errors gave Kentucky an edge and they didn't look back.
Twitter, as you can imagine, loved an opportunity to tease the youngster, lightheartedly and otherwise. (Remember, he's 17 years old. It's very important we all know that.)
Best memes and tweets after Cooper Flagg blows it late vs. Kentucky
Young he may be (didn't you know, he's 17) but Flagg didn't get off lightly on social media.
Flagg's performance wasn't the first thing on the mind of many Kentucky fans though. They were mostly frustrated at how much ESPN tried to shove their coverage of the Duke star (only 17!) down their throats.
It wasn't all bad for Flagg on Twitter. A lot of more nuance takes were shared, acknowledging his immense talent at such a young age and huge potential, while also accepting his mistakes put a damper on the performance.
Flagg is a great player already and we should expect him to get better. So fans who are already tired of hearing his name will need to mentally prepare for more, a lot more.
Right now though, Kentucky fans get to enjoy a victory, their first over Duke since 2015.