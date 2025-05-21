Cooper Flagg’s combine comps are the draft’s biggest letdown

Cooper Flagg was marked as the next big thing going back to high school. His one year at Duke only cemented his position as the consensus No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA Draft. All Flagg did was lead the Blue Devils to another Final Four appearance while winning the Naismith, Wooden and AP Player of the Year awards among other accolades.

Now that the draft is nearing, we’re getting more measurable and comparisons for players and let’s just say the list of comps for Flagg isn’t much to write home about for the most part. Other than Paul George, Flagg’s other draft combine metric comparisons will bore most fans.

Cooper Flagg measurables

Position: SF-PF

Height (without shoes): 6’7.75

Standing Reach: 8’10.50

Weight: 221.0 lbs

Wingspan: 7’0.00

Hand Length: 8.75″

Hand Width: 9.75″

Wingspan Differential: 4.25″

Cooper Flagg's NBA comps based on measurable

Sam Dekker (played five years for five teams and averaged 5.4 ppg)

Kyle Kuzma (14.8 ppg through eight years; won championship as Laker in 2020)

Jon Leuer (played eight years for five teams and averaged 6.4 ppg)

Paul George (9x All-Star, 6x All-NBA, 4x All-Defense, future HOFer)

Darius Bazley (five years on four teams, 9.9 ppg, currently playing overseas)

The names that stand out on that list are George and Kyle Kuzma. But let's be clear, this isn’t necessarily comparing Flagg’s game to these guys, but his measurables as listed above. Comparisons are always tough because there are so many variables to factor in when projecting a player's career.

However, in this situation, we’re looking at the player's height, weight, overall size, wingspan, etc. So, Dallas Mavericks fans should not be hitting the panic button yet after seeing journeymen like Sam Dekker and Jon Leuer included on this list. Flagg could very well live up to the hype from day one and if he does, none of this will matter.