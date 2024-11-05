It took one game for Cooper Flagg to show why he’s the soon to be No. 1 overall pick
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NBA Draft class left a lot to be desired in terms of talent. There was no elite prospect that a team could build around for the foreseeable future. That won't be a problem in the 2025 draft class, because there is one universal elite prospect, and that is Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.
Even during last season, there was a lot of hype surrounding the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class. With the NBA season taking place currently, NBA fans will without a doubt keep an eye on Duke games, just in case they are in contention to win the NBA Draft Lottery to earn the right to select Flagg.
Well, Flagg made his Duke debut on Monday night, as the Blue Devils hosted the Maine Black Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Let's just say that Flagg made quite the early impression.
Cooper Flagg shows why he's No. 1 NBA prospect in Duke debut
If you were looking for an eye-catching highlight, look no further than his one-handed slam dunk with just over three minutes left in the first half, giving Duke a 37-27 lead.
While the dunk will certainly dominate social media timelines and highlights on daily sports programming, Flagg also showed off his play-making ability. On the following possession by Duke, Flagg dished out a cross-court pass to Sion James, who hit a successful three-point shot to extend Duke's lead to 40-27.
In the 96-62 victory, Flagg scored 18 points while shooting 6-for-15 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, and recorded three steals.
Duke games have become must-watch this season, due in part to Flagg's presence. It may not reach the levels of Zion Williamson during the 2018-19 season, who was the sure-fire No. 1 NBA prospect, but Flagg is giving fans reason to tune in.
No doubt about it: there are going to be NBA fans hoping that they win the sweepstakes for Duke's new superstar as the season progresses.