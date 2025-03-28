Cooper Flagg's Duke teammate stole the NBA Draft spotlight before tipoff

Cooper Flagg is doing exactly what he’s expected to as the Duke Blue Devils flex why they might just win a national championship this year. He scored 30 points in Thursday night’s game to send the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight for the third time since 2022.

Flagg isn’t the only Blue Devil making headlines, though. Khaman Maluach was flexing his versatility ahead of Duke’s game against Arizona on Thursday night. In pregame, a video surfaced on X of him hitting step-back, between-the-legs 3-pointers.

Khaman Maluach hitting between the legs stepback 3s at 7-foot-2 in warmups. pic.twitter.com/UpU7eEAHUk — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 28, 2025

While it was pregame and not a game speed against ghost defenders, maybe it’s something he’s adding to his game as the Blue Devils prepare for a haul of NBA Draft prospects when the season is over.

NBA Draft prospects: Could Khaman Maluach bust into NBA Draft top 5 if Duke keeps winning?

Flagg is the consensus No. 1 pick, but is there more room in the draft lottery for more Duke players? Per a couple mock drafts, Maluach is a projected top 15 pick and top 10 pick. As Duke keeps winning, could he soar into the top 5. He was tagged at No. 9 to the Chicago Bulls in the latest mock draft from FanSided's Chris Kline.

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are rumored to be the No. 2 and No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft behind Flagg. But Bailey and Harper didn’t have the benefit of the NCAA Tournament to see their draft stock rise.

VJ Edgecombe was bounced in the second round, though he should still be a top 5 lock. But is there a chance Maluach could find his way into the top 5. Derik Queen and his buzzer beater bolstered his draft stock. Which leaves really two spots available in the top 5.

This season Maluach averaged 8.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. In the NCAA Tournament he has two games with 11 or more points. At 7-foot-2, he’s obviously an enticing prospect. With this draft not as deep, I could see him being a lottery pick if the Blue Devils make it to the Final Four and he has a breakout game.

As far as his three-point shooting, I wouldn’t think too much into the video for now. Including the NCAA Tournament, Maluach has just four made three-pointers on the season. That said, it could be a secret weapon that helps him evolve his game.

Look at Zach Edey. In college, he was predominantly an interior presence. Since being drafted, he’s developed a 3-point shot and the Memphis Grizzlies are better because of it. It could be the same thing Maluach does and make him the steal of the draft.