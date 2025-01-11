Cooper Flagg has fixed the one aspect of his game that made NBA Draft scouts nervous
By Quinn Everts
Cooper Flagg never had a shot to live up to the nearly unprecedented hype that followed him into his freshman season at Duke; he was pencilled in as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft long before he graduated high school.
But as ACC conference play has gotten under way and Duke continues to stampede through the conference... Flagg looks just about as good as advertised.
His defense, decision-making, passing and creation ability have been evident all season long, but his 3-point shot has lagged behind the rest of his game — until now. Earlier in the season, Flagg's shot looked forced, and he was in the high 20-percent range most of the first half of the season. But since the start of conference play, the longball has become a real weapon for Flagg.
He's 10 for 18 in his past six games, including three made 3's in the first half against Notre Dame on Saturday. He's up to almost 35 percent for the season, a clip that looks pretty good considering how elite Flagg is at... pretty much everything else. Flagg being a solid 3-point shooter at the next level will be plenty because of how dangerous he is inside the arc. He's as good as we thought.
The case for Flagg is pretty easy when you look at the full picture
There's been a lot of nitpicking of Flagg's game during his freshman season; that's to be expected for a presumed No. 1 pick.
But when you zoom out, the case for Flagg remains pretty obvious. He's barely 18 years old, leads perhaps the best team in college basketball in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, has gotten scorching hot from 3-point range, handles the ball better than anyone else at his height, can create his own shot and can defend most positions on the floor.
If you want to convince yourself that's not a top pick... be my guest. I will not be joining you.