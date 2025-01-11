Cooper Flagg joins ultra-rare company with career game against Notre Dame
By Quinn Everts
Well, any debate about the top prospect in college basketball can officially stop after Saturday, when Duke freshman Cooper Flagg scored 42 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds, shooting 11-14 from the field, 4-6 from 3-point and 16-17 from the free throw line. Yes, that's all real — he scored 42 points on 14 FGA. That's otherworldly from Flagg, who joined some illustrious company with this performance.
It was the highest-scoring game ever by a Duke freshman, with Flagg passing Jared McCain and Zion Williamson, who were previously tied with 35-point outings.
This is also the first 40-point game from a Blue Devil since JJ Redick in 2006. No matter how annoying JJ might have been at Duke — he was an incredible player. Any time you can do something no one on Duke has done since Redick... that's pretty good company.
It was also the highest-scoring game ever by an ACC freshman, and tied for the fifth-highest scoring game in Duke men's basketball history, regardless of class.
Most points in a game in Duke history
Cooper Flagg wasn't particularly close to breaking Danny Ferry's single-game Duke scoring record of 58 points, which he set in 1988-89 — but he did crack the top five in scoring outputs, tying Tate Armstrong in the 70s for fifth-most in a game.
How about Dick Groat in 1951? That guy was going off! I looked for film of those games but was unsuccessful.
Player (Year)
Points
Danny Ferry (1988-89)
58
Dick Groat (1951-52)
48
Dick Groat (1951-52)
46
Jeff Mullins (1963-64)
43
Tate Armstrong (1975-76)
42
Cooper Flagg (2024-25)
42
Flagg's performance is the highest-scoring game from a Duke player in over 35 years; JJ Redick scored 41 twice, but never scored 42 like Flagg did today.
Flagg has been everything Duke hoped he would be — and more. He's been perhaps the most well-rounded player in college basketball this season, and if he can be that plus one of the best pure scorers in the country too... Duke will be frightening come March.