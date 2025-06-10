Does Cooper Flagg make Mavericks a better job than the Knicks?

The 2025 NBA Draft is officially just over two weeks away, and if it hasn’t been made clear already: the Dallas Mavericks are expected to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. Whether you believe the Mavericks deserve that reward — following the Luka Dončić trade and its fallout — is beside the point. What matters now is simple:

Dallas is getting a generational talent.

It’s difficult to fully articulate how dominant Flagg has been on the road to this moment. He’s already cemented himself as a "ready-now" prospect, the kind of player who doesn’t need time to develop — he’s here to make an impact immediately. But his arrival in Dallas could force Jason Kidd to make a difficult decision.

The Kidd-Knicks link grows stronger

Kidd is currently the frontrunner to become the next New York Knicks head coach. As rumors of a meeting between the two sides grow louder, it feels increasingly likely that a decision will come sooner rather than later.

Not only does Kidd have ties to the Knicks — having played his final NBA season in New York — but he also spent a season coaching the Brooklyn Nets, giving him first-hand experience with the relentless pressure that comes with being under the New York spotlight.

Currently, Kidd is under contract with Dallas through 2026–27, but he’s free to walk away at any time. The real question isn’t what’s left for him in Dallas — it’s what kind of opportunity awaits him in New York.

Two teams, two directions

The Mavericks and Knicks are entering this offseason with very different goals:

Dallas, likely without Kyrie Irving for most of the season, will lean on Anthony Davis and a new-look supporting cast.

New York, meanwhile, boasts one of the most cohesive starting lineups in the league, but still needs to build out its depth.

Dallas is hoping to claw its way back into the playoff picture.

New York is trying to make the NBA Finals.

On paper, the Knicks appear closer to championship contention. But Dallas has something New York doesn’t: Cooper Flagg. While the Knicks won’t make a selection until the late second round, the Mavericks are adding a player who hasn’t drawn this much hype since Zion Williamson.

So the real question becomes: Will Flagg be the deciding factor in Jason Kidd’s future?

Cooper Flagg’s influence on Kidd’s decision

Would the pressure of coaching a No. 1 pick with this level of fanfare deter Kidd, or motivate him to help Flagg become an All-Star early in his career?

Only Kidd knows the answer. He’s already proven he can lead a team to the NBA Finals — but he did that with Luka Dončić, a piece no longer in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Knicks just came within two wins of their own Finals appearance, showing real, tangible progress.

Flagg may be the future in Dallas, but New York might offer Kidd a more immediate shot at winning a championship.

Will the allure of mentoring the next great NBA prospect keep Kidd in Dallas? Or will the chance to win now — with a familiar face like Jalen Brunson — pull him back to the Big Apple?

Time, as always in the NBA, will tell.