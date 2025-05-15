Cooper Flagg miracle still leaves the Mavs with one glaring hole

The Dallas Mavericks landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is a phrase that’s going to take some getting used to. With just a 1.8% chance to land Cooper Flagg, fortune smiled on a team whose deservingness many fans are still questioning.

As Dallas gears up for the challenging 2025-2026 season, Flagg’s arrival should inject high-level winning basketball, especially alongside NBA champions Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis. While his presence will undoubtedly spark competition, the Mavericks remain incomplete, with one position still in need of an upgrade.

"The Mavericks will be pursuing a point guard, whether that's in the trade market or free agency,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

Despite Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, Mavericks desperately need to address point guard void

The absence of Kyrie Irving is a void the Mavericks are actively trying to address. During the regular season, Irving averaged 24.7 points on 47% shooting and 40% from three in 50 games before tearing his ACL, an injury that will sideline him for the entire upcoming season. At 32, this will be his first significant absence, and GM Nico Harrison is focused on finding a way to replicate Irving’s production.

“He’s potentially targeting a return sometime in January,” Charania continued.

Building around the “big three” of Davis, Irving, and Flagg is Harrison’s ultimate goal, but that vision remains months away from becoming reality. The Mavericks can take one of two approaches to bridge the gap:

Start the season with a low-risk, high-reward guard who can handle some point guard duties. Acquire a quality starting point guard, even if it means the risk of overproduction when Irving returns.

With Irving’s player option potentially making him a free agent, the Mavericks must plan cautiously. The current point guards on the roster — Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy — are capable but may not maximize Flagg’s potential in his rookie year. If they choose to explore the market, the options are limited.

Free agents like Chris Paul, D’Angelo Russell, and Malcolm Brogdon are available, but none necessarily fit the win-now mindset. On the trade front, Coby White, Jrue Holiday, and Cole Anthony could become available, either due to financial constraints or changing team dynamics.

The Mavericks need to act swiftly, even if that means cautiously managing the first few months of Flagg’s NBA journey. Talent like his doesn’t come around often, and Dallas must make the most of it.