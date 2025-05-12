The race to land Cooper Flagg is in full swing as teams around the league gear up for the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12. Whether due to injuries or strategic decisions to tank the season, several teams now have the chance to secure one name and one name only.

Flagg, a generational talent from Duke University, has been drawing attention since his junior year of high school, with many predicting he would become the first overall pick. Fast forward a few years, and Flagg has put together one of the best one-year college careers of any player, including a Final Four appearance that ended in classic college basketball fashion — with plenty of excitement.

While it’s no secret that Duke will produce several lottery picks, one name that’s been overshadowed by Flagg but could change the game is Khaman Maluach.

Khaman Maluach could be the biggest piece in the NBA Draft lottery, literally

The 7-foot-2, 250-pound freshman from Duke has been generating significant draft buzz lately, rising higher than most originally expected. His stats — 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.2 minutes — might not stand out on paper, but they were produced on a team loaded with talent, including Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel, and Isaiah Evans. Maluach’s shot-blocking ability and pick-and-roll potential make him a high-level draft prospect, but his game goes beyond basic fundamentals.

More footage of Duke's Khaman Maluach working out in preparation for the NBA Draft. I think he will surprise people in workouts with how skilled he's getting, in addition to his tremendous physical tools and gigantic personality. pic.twitter.com/Sat5u9reR3 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 7, 2025

Maluach’s playing style evokes comparisons to several former NBA players. Some see shades of Mo Bamba, Montrezl Harrell, or Steven Adams. Yet, his game might more closely resemble that of an NBA champion and Finals MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo. Maluach’s inconsistent three-point shooting paired with his ability to bully defenders in the post makes him an intriguing option for teams seeking a versatile big man with room to develop.

One of Maluach’s standout qualities is his early professional experience. He began playing for South Sudan’s national team at just 13 and even had the chance to compete against Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics before enrolling at Duke. Though his playing time was limited, the experience hints at his untapped potential.

For lottery-bound teams, Maluach could easily become a top-five pick. The Wizards, Hornets, Nets, and Jazz are all projected to be in that range, and they might end up drafting a hidden gem that most are overlooking. Maluach could become the most talked-about Duke prospect in just a few months — potentially even surpassing Flagg.