Cooper Flagg is Nic Batum: NBA Draft Twitter has the worst comparisons for Duke star

We’re still nearly two months out from the 2025 NBA Draft, and yet there’s no suspense around the No. 1 pick. If you guessed anyone other than Cooper Flagg, you’d be wrong.

Flagg had one of the most impressive one-and-done college seasons in recent memory — dominating at Duke, taking home just about every individual award, and powering the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance. At just 17 years old, the 6-foot-9 athletic marvel looks like a player built for the modern NBA: a defensive disruptor with developing offensive versatility.

Some call him a generational talent. Others say he’s simply one-of-one. But like every prospect before him, Flagg will be tagged with one thing he can’t control: The NBA comparison.

So... who is the right comparison?

Rather than pick a name out of thin air, let’s go to the people who actually watch: the fans.

On the r/NBA_Draft subreddit, users threw out several names, with the most common comparisons being Scottie Barnes and Andrei Kirilenko. Both are lengthy, switchable forwards capable of putting up 20 points, while making just as much of an impact on the other end. They’re not flashy offensive superstars — but they’re essential pieces for winning basketball.

It’s not a bad starting point.

On social media, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane posed the question on X, and the responses took a turn toward more aggressive two-way wings. Kawhi Leonard, Toni Kukoc, Paolo Banchero — all popped up. The common thread? Paint-oriented attackers who don’t rely heavily on the three, but impact the game through size, IQ, and defensive versatility.

Makes sense.

The Ringer’s deep dive ... and a questionable comp

The Ringer did the most detailed breakdown of Flagg’s game — and surprisingly landed on a name that raised a lot of eyebrows — Nicolas Batum.

Look, there’s no hate here. Batum was a valuable role player, had a long NBA career, and was quietly solid for years. But averaging 10.0 points over 17 seasons, with no All-Star, All-NBA, All-Defense, or All-Rookie selections, isn’t exactly the bar fans envision when talking about the No. 1 overall pick.

The backlash was expected — and fair.

The Fan-Favorite: Jayson Tatum

Among all the names tossed around, one comparison has gained the most traction: Jayson Tatum. At first glance, it sounds lofty. Maybe even a little absurd. But dig deeper, and it starts to track.

Flagg and Tatum both share:

A smooth midrange and face-up game

Strong positional size

Advanced defensive awareness

Underrated playmaking from the wing

Even their college stats are eerily similar, with Flagg holding a slight edge in scoring and assists. And while Tatum entered the league with questions about his ceiling, he quickly erased all doubt — reaching the Eastern Conference Finals as a rookie and winning a championship just seven years later.

Flagg’s situation might not be as ideal. He’s likely headed to a rebuilding franchise, without the luxury of joining a loaded roster like Tatum did in Boston. But the skill set? It’s there.

“He’s a capable shooter off the catch and never bails out the defense with inactivity or misguided movement,” The Ringer wrote. “His sense for whether to attack or vacate space, depending on where the ball happens to be, is very advanced for his age…”

Sound familiar?

No matter which comparison sticks — Tatum, Pippen, Barnes, Kukoc, or yes, even Batum — Cooper Flagg will define his own lane. That’s what special players do.

What we know is this: the hype is real, the skill set is rare, and the pressure will be enormous. Once draft night arrives, Flagg won’t just have to live up to comparisons. He’ll have to prove — from Day 1 — that he's not the next anybody.

He’s the first Cooper Flagg.