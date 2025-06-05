Cooper Flagg's NIL earnings at Duke were double his projected rookie salary

Former Duke Blue Devils standout Cooper Flagg took the college basketball world by storm during his lone season in 2024-25. As the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation, Flagg lived up to the hype, leading Duke to a 35-4 record and a Final Four appearance while earning accolades like the ACC Player of the Year and the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year.

However, we all know that in today's world, his impact extended far beyond the court. His Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings reportedly reached staggering heights, surpassing even his projected NBA rookie salary.

Unprecedented NIL earnings at Duke

During an interview with Bob Costas, sports journalist Howard Bryant revealed that Flagg's NIL earnings at Duke amounted to an astonishing $28 million. This figure, which includes a massive $13 million deal with New Balance and another whopping $15 million deal with Fanatics, dwarfed earlier estimates of $4.8 million by On3. These contracts represent multi-year totals, but even so, they highlight Flagg's unparalleled marketability as a college athlete. He also signed additional deals with brands like Gatorade, Cort Furniture, and The NIL Store which further boosted his earnings, and made him one of the highest-paid college athletes ever.

How Flagg's NIL deals were structured

Flagg's partnership with New Balance, which he signed in August of 2024, was a landmark deal that reflected his Maine roots with the brand's nearby manufacturing presence. The Fanatics deal further cemented his status as a marketable star, which included exclusive merchandise like Topps Bowman basketball cards. Combined with his endoresments from Gatorade and others, these deals capitalized on Flagg's on-court dominance, where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. His off-court charisma also lended a hand in landing these contracts, as he is well-known as a humble guy who works hard.

Comparing NIL earnings to NBA rookie salary

Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which the Dallas Mavericks miracuously landed, with a four-year rookie contract estimated at $62.7 million, including $13.8 million in the first year. Remarkably, his $28 million in NIL earnings at Duke is more than double this first-year NBA salary. The transformative power of NIL in college sports has been felt heavily in the past few seasons, where elite athletes like Flagg can out earn their early professional contracts while still in school.

Why NIL earnings are changing college sports

The NIL era has seemingly redefined college athletics, enabling athletes to monetize their personal brands. Flagg's case is a prime example of this, as his earnings rival those of top NBA rookies. As Costas noted, this finacial dynamic is even more impactful for athletes who can earn more in college than in professional leagues like the WNBA, where top salaries are significantly lower. Flagg's success is just one highlight of how NIL deals can incentivize athletes to stay in college longer, even though he opted for the NBA after one season.

As Flagg prepares for the NBA, his NIL deals are going to follow him, which allows him to supplement his rookie contract with continued endoresments. When you combine his ongoing brand partnerships with his projected $62.7 million NBA deal, he is positioned very well for a lucrative professional career. Flagg's ability to dominate not only on the court, but also in the business world, signals a new era for athletes who can leverage their college fame into gigantic financial opportunities.