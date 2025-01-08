Cooper Flagg's signature Duke moment was shades of Zion Williamson and Darth Vader
By Quinn Everts
"Give in to your anger," Darth Sidious said to Luke Skywalker. He didn't listen. If he did, maybe he would have been able to dunk like Cooper Flagg, who "...Admitted he was "angry" after getting flagged for his third foul, saying he might have taken some frustration out on the rim on the ensuing dunk," according to ESPN.
Flagg unleashed perhaps the dunk of the year in college hoops on Tuesday night against Pitt, reminding everyone why he's the best prospect in the country. He jumped in the passing lane, took the ball the length of the court and detonated on a defender. Defensive upside, ball handling, raw athleticism all on display in about five seconds.
Duke fans got Zion flashbacks on Flagg dunk
When Zion Williamson was at Duke, fans assumed he was going to break out the greatest dunk ever seen about four times a game — and he kind of did. Williamson assaulted the rims in Durham, providing one of the greatest highlight-reel seasons we've ever seen in college basketball.
Flagg came to Duke with a similar amount of hype — but a drastically different playstyle. Flagg possesses elite athleticism for his size, but his all-around game is what makes him so appealing, different from Zion, whose power, strength and fluidity made him so special. That doesn't mean Flagg won't put you on a poster though, and Flagg's dunk on Tuesday brought back memories of Zion's dunkfest at Duke, which was so thrilling that it warranted a highlight video of just dunks.
The biggest difference is that defenders knew not to jump with Zion as soon as he entered college basketball. Apparently, opponents haven't gotten that message yet with Cooper Flagg. I'm guessing the message has now been delivered loud and clear. Don't jump! It's not worth it!