Cooper Kupp-Packers connection leaves no room for error for Brian Gutekunst

There has been plenty of movement in the NFL as soon as the legal free agency tampering window opened up on Monday at noon ET. For teams in need of wide receiver help, the options were fairly limited, especially with Chris Godwin returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year deal. But, there was hope for those organizations with the emergence of a big name onto the market.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams officially released Cooper Kupp from his contract. The Rams informed Kupp this offseason that they were going to move on from him, but were holding out hope for a trade. With teams unwilling to give what they were looking for in trades, the Rams decided to release Kupp from his contract, allowing him to explore all of his options.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted following the news that the Green Bay Packers were among "several teams eying" Kupp if he were to be released.

If the Packers are interested, general manager Brian Gutekunst should make a run and ensure no other team gets Kupp.

Packers need to get a deal done with Cooper Kupp to address WR need

The Packers have a solid young receiving corps with the likes of Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed leading the way. But with the NFC being as stacked as it is, the team does need to improve upon it. Let's not forget that running back Josh Jacobs expressed his desire for the team to get a No. 1 receiver this offseason. Kupp fits the bill.

When looking at the free agency options, there are no real superstar receivers this offseason. While yes, Stefon Diggs is a big name, but he is recovering from a torn ACL suffered back in October. Then there's Amari Cooper, who didn't produce a lot when he was traded to the Buffalo Bills, but that can be attributed to injuries.

Yes, Kupp has been bitten by the injury bug as of late, as he missed time due to ankle sprains in 2022 and 2024, and a hamstring strain in 2023. This all came after the 2021 season in which he recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. Kupp has played in 32 games in the following three seasons.

This past season, Kupp recorded 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns on 100 targets.

The Rams decided to move on from Kupp and move forward with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Kupp still brings a lot to the table if you are a team in need of help in the passing game. The Packers, who will have to compete with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears in the division, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the conference, need to make a move. Kupp may be the best option for them.