Corbin Burnes contract breakdown gives D'Backs new ace all the power
The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off the most shocking move of the MLB offseason, signing Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract. We never really heard Arizona mentioned as a potential landing spot for the top free agent ace, but Burnes — a Phoenix resident — opted to pass on better financial offers in favor of low state taxes and the stability of home.
He isn't exactly passing on the chance to win games either. Arizona was in the World Series just over a year ago and the Diamondbacks now boast the deepest rotation in the National League. Burnes joins a group including Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Jordan Montgomery.
With the benefit of hindsight, one wonders why Arizona wasn't the expected destination all along. There were reports of Burnes craving $240 million-plus, but ultimately, his decision-making wasn't even driven by the topmost dollar. He wanted to stick close to his offseason home, raise his newborns in one spot, and ideally contend for a ring in the process.
Stability was the driving force behind Burnes' free agent choice — and it goes beyond the years on his contract. Burnes has all the control, including opt-outs and a no-trade clause, as outlined by FanSided's Robert Murray in a recent appearance on Foul Territory TV.
Corbin Burnes' new contract with Diamondbacks includes no-trade clause
Arizona got extremely creative to land the offseason's most coveted pitcher. Burnes has $210 million guaranteed, but there is $60 million in deferred money, which is dolled out starting in 2031. The 30-year-old will get $20 million in 2025 and 2026, then $25 million annually in the final four years. He can also opt out after the second season.
Factor in the no-trade clause — a full NTC for the first two years, then a limited NTC for the final four years — and Burnes has a lot of control over his future. If he performs up to his usual standards in 2025 and 2026, Burnes can test the market again and perhaps tack on a few extra years of significant guaranteed money. He also has an out if he tires of those Arizona summers. If he underperforms, Burnes can prevent a salary dump trade to an undesirable destination. Burnes' reps deserve credit for hammering out all these marginal benefits, even if Burnes did not take the most lucrative offer at face value.
The Diamondbacks, of course, are glad to cede control to Burnes, whose mere presence changes the vibe around a franchise looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign. Folks expected Arizona to take the next step after a World Series appearance. Instead, the D'Backs plateaued and missed the postseason entirely.
There straight up isn't a better three-man gauntlet in the NL than Burnes-Gallen-Kelly. That is going to work wonders in the playoffs, assuming Arizona can return to that stage. Burnes did show signs of mild decline last season — most notably the waning success of his trademark cutter — but he still pitched eight innings of one-run baseball in Baltimore's lone postseason game. With five straight top-10 Cy Young finishes under his belt, Burnes' dependability is perhaps his best trait. That is why the Diamondbacks were willing to hand him carte blanche in terms of benefits.