Corbin Burnes injury update immediately sparked wild Cubs rumors

The Arizona Diamondbacks received a tough update on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who signed one of the richest contract in baseball for a starting pitcher this past offseason. Burnes was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation, but will get a second opinion to see if he needs more invasive surgery. One would hope Tommy John surgery isn't on the table, but we're expected to get more news later this week. While D'Backs fans are rightly upset, the same cannot be said about a trade deadline buyer – the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs desperately need starting pitching. With Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele dealing with injury problems this season, Chicago's rotation is thin. They can add patchwork starting pitching from the minor leagues during the regular season, but eventually a contender will expose that weakness, whether it comes in September or later. Thankfully for Jed Hoyer and Co., they have already been connected with the Arizona Diamondbacks via trade rumors. ESPN's Jesse Rogers wasn't shy about the Diamondbacks plausible trade pieces in a radio interview.

"Corbin Burnes might be out (for a long time with his elbow injury), that team is already ten out of first; they’re well out of the Wild Card race and going backwards. Think about this, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are free agents both at the end of this year. How would one of those guys look in a Cubs uniform? So this is a huge developing story in my mind when it comes to the trade deadline…. I think Gallen and Kelly are both gonna be on the market," Rogers said on ESPN 1000.

Diamondbacks trade with Cubs just became more likely

Burnes injury could set the Diamondbacks back even further. Without their ace in tow, Arizona making any sort of NL West comeback is out of the question. Heck, while the NL Wild Card remains in play, it is by no means a guarantee. The D'Backs recent late-season success – looking at you, 2023 pennant-winning campaign – suggests they shouldn't abandon ship, but both Gallen and Kelly could help build the next Arizona core.

As ESPN's Jeff Passan said in his most recent notebook, the Diamondbacks could either buy or sell at the deadline. It's too early to tell what Arizona's intentions are, but if they're out of the race, there is little reason to hold on for dear life. The Diamondbacks have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. However, their best players are young and controllable. The Cubs could provide them with another building block.

It's a move that ought to work out for both sides.