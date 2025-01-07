Cotton Bowl weather forecast could cause delays or worse for Texas-Ohio State CFP game
By Scott Rogust
There are four teams left in the College Football Playoff, with the semifinal matchups taking place this week. The winners of the Cotton Bowl Classic and Orange Bowl will earn their spots in the CFP National Championship Game.
On Friday, the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes due battle in the Cotton Bowl Classic, with the winner earning their spot in the CFP National Championship Game against the winner of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish-Penn State Nittany Lions Orange Bowl game.
Even though the Cotton Bowl Classic will take place indoors at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, the game could be affected by winter weather. Specifically, a snow storm.
Cotton Bowl weather forecast for Texas-Ohio State CFP Semifinal game
According to Accuweather, Arlington, Texas is dealing with a winter storm watch from Thursday until Friday, the day of the game. The forecast calls for there to be between three-to-six inches of snow in addition to ice accumulation.
Here's a look at the weather map for snow in the Dallas-Arlington area.
With this latest weather update, fans may be wondering if there will be any delays or postponements.
Cotton Bowl officials released a statement on Monday night, saying that they will continue to monitor the weather and that they have plans for inclement weather. Other than that, the game is still on schedule to be played on Friday.
"We are routinely monitoring weather reports and we are in close contact with AT&T Stadium and local officials," the statement reads, h/t FOX 4 in Dallas-Fort Worth. "We always have plans for inclement weather. Should conditions warrant it, we will communicate to everyone attending and connected with this year's Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic."
Texas-Ohio State is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Texas looks to make it to the National Championship Game for the first time since 2009, where they lost 37-21 to Alabama. Meanwhile, Ohio State looks to make an appearance in the National Championship Game for the first time since 2020, where they lost 52-24 to Alabama.
We will continue to keep you updated on the status for the Cotton Bowl Classic once more details are provided.