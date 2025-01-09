Cotton Bowl weather update: Ohio State-Texas College Football Playoff game still a go
By John Buhler
The penultimate game of the College Football Playoff is slated to go on as planned. Despite bad weather coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Cotton Bowl Classic between No. 5 Texas and No. 8 Ohio State is still going to be on the itinerary as scheduled. Between three and six inches of snow is expected to hit the metroplex around Thursday evening. The game will be played the following night.
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, local officials, law enforcement and playoff leaders met about the impending winter storm. As of Tuesday night, there really was no cause for concern to move the game to an earlier date. This is the second of two College Football Playoff national semifinals to be played this week. The Orange Bowl will be played on Thursday night before this one.
With the winner of Ohio State vs. Texas slated to play the winner of the Orange Bowl between No. 6 Penn State and No. 7 Notre Dame in the national championship, the College Football Playoff will prefer to keep this on schedule as best as they can. They did have to move the Sugar Bowl back a day, but that was the right call to make in the previous round due to mourning and regional security.
This is an ongoing development, so a lot can change between now and kickoff on Friday evening.
Postponing this game would be all about player safety, as well as those in attendance for the game.
Cotton Bowl: What is the latest news on this playoff game being played?
With Arlington being in the southern part of the United States, it may not have the necessary infrastructure to account for a blizzard had it occurred in other parts of the country. While Texas fans may not have to travel very far from Austin, it is not the easiest trek for Ohio State fans having to make their way down from Columbus. I am sure the playoff will make sure safety is a priority for this.
Ohio State may be a massive favorite, but I think the bad weather in the area helps the underdog in Texas just a bit more. Again, this game will be played indoors at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, so the field of play is going to be ideal for College Football Playoff football. However, the travel component may impact Ohio State fans packing AT&T Stadium to the brim like the did for the Rose Bowl previously.
Overall, we are so overdue for more compelling games in the playoff. In the eight up to this point, we have had one that went down to the wire. That was the Peach Bowl between Arizona State and Texas, one in which the Longhorns eked out a victory in double overtime. The other seven playoff games were largely lopsided affairs, particularly the two where Ohio State clobbered Tennessee and Oregon.
The winner of the Cotton Bowl Classic between Ohio State and Texas could win the entire playoff.