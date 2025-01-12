Could Cavs realistically send four players to the All-Star game?

Kind reminder that, after last night, Garland is:



+56 in 43 clutch minutes (best in the league)



13-of-17 inside the arc



3-of-7 from deep



10-of-10 from the line



sporting a 9:1 assist/turnover ratio (lol)



the league’s best clutch PnR (1.57 PPP) AND ISO option (1.56 PPP) https://t.co/gIX2NJ0z1H