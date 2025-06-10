Could Colts reunite Lou Anarumo with former Bengals LB Germaine Pratt?

A historically bad defense resulted in a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals, so they dismissed the group's veteran coordinator, Lou Anarumo. He landed on his feet quickly, agreeing to assume the same role for the Indianapolis Colts only a couple of weeks later. And now, one of his former players could reunite with him: linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Cincinnati released Pratt on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The cost-cutting move saved them roughly $5.8 million against the cap, concurrently ending their six-year partnership with a team captain. But if the Bengals' new defensive coordinator, Al Golden, doesn't see a fit for him in his scheme, perhaps Anarumo and the Colts will.

The #Bengals are releasing veteran LB Germaine Pratt today, per sources.



Pratt ranked in the top 10 in the NFL last season in tackles and was a team captain. Now, he hits the open market. pic.twitter.com/6OabVd3Dv8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 9, 2025

The Bengals may have just gifted the Colts a Lou Anarumo-Germaine Pratt reunion

Anarumo is a known "Pratt fan," making it easy to connect the dots (h/t Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic ($)). Not to mention, the Colts can certainly use some linebacker help alongside second-team All-Pro Zaire Franklin. Jaylon Charles, Segun Olub and fellow ex-Bengal Joe Bachie are all rotational pieces; another proven option in the middle of their stop unit wouldn't hurt.

Pratt amassed a career-high 143 tackles in 2024, which was tied with the Miami Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks for the 10th-most in the league. He also tallied six pass deflections, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, showcasing his athleticism and nose for the football. Notably, the 29-year-old did this all under Anarumo's tutelage.

The writing has been on the wall for Pratt since the start of this offseason. He requested a trade in February, though clearly, nobody bit. Then, Cincinnati spent second- and fourth-round selections on linebackers (South Carolina's Demetrius Knight and Clemson standout Barrett Carter, respectively) in the 2025 draft.

On the eve of mandatory minicamp, the Bengals opted to part ways with Pratt rather than have his situation linger and be a distraction. He skipped organized team activities (OTAs) while waiting for a deal to materialize, but will hit the open market instead.

Signing Germaine Pratt could bring problems for the Colts

It will be interesting to see if the Colts appease Anarumo by adding Pratt. Despite their connection and the latter's understanding of how Indy's new defensive play-caller operates, reconciling might present the same issues that led to the former's dismissal.

Yes, Anarumo mostly did more with less during his time in Cincy. Yes, he's a respected coach who's touted for his in-game adjustments. But on the flip side, the 58-year-old failed to develop young players and didn't trust them over veterans until it was too late last season.

Reporting suggests that the Bengals' decision to let Anarumo go primarily revolved around his inability to usher in their next wave of talent. Do the Colts want to hinder their youth movement for Pratt?