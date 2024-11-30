Could Georgia make College Football Playoff if Dawgs lose the SEC Championship Game?
By John Buhler
In one of the craziest college football games you will ever see, the Georgia Bulldogs survived eight overtime periods to beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. By winning Clean, Old-Fashioned ... Eight 44-42, the Dawgs finished the regular season with an impressive 10-2 (6-2) record. They already booked their tickets to the SEC Championship Game after last weekend.
Depending on what happens in the return of The Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M will determine who Georgia faces in its conference title bout. Texas would probably make the College Football Playoff with a win over Texas A&M, while the Aggies would almost certainly need to beat the Longhorns and Bulldogs in succession. So has Georgia already clinched a playoff berth?
During every overtime period of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, ESPN's Joe Tessitore kept saying that with a win over the Yellow Jackets that the Dawgs will have punched their ticket into the playoff. For the most part, he is right. ESPN's Football Power Index now gives Georgia a 98.7-percent chance to make it in. It is the third best mark in college football behind only Oregon (99.9) and Ohio State (99.1).
The odds are very much in Georgia's favor to make it in, but there is a chance they might not do it...
Georgia Bulldogs need chaos to not make the College Football Playoff
For all intents and purpose, yes, I would say Georgia is pretty much in, no matter what. If they lost the head-to-head rematch with Texas, the Dawgs may not be punished too severely. We have watched this sport plenty of times to know how truly difficult it is to beat the same team twice in a season. Unless they get completely blown out in the rematch, I don't see Georgia failing to make the field here.
However, if the Dawgs lost to Texas A&M, things might be different. Instead of losing to a one-loss team who you handed their only loss to during the regular season, you would be falling to a three-loss team that is ranked well outside of the top 12. If the Dawgs were to be blown out by the Aggies, then I think there is a chance Georgia does not make the playoff in that scenario. It would have to be so ugly.
Ultimately, Georgia has probably done enough with its 12-game regular season resume to get in. They have three wins over top-15 teams in Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. Their two losses are to two top-15 teams in Alabama and Ole Miss. The Rebels just won the Egg Bowl to finish the regular season at 9-3. Alabama can hit that mark by winning the Iron Bowl over their arch rival in Auburn.
Georgia would need a blowout loss to Texas A&M in Atlanta, plus so much other chaos to not get in.