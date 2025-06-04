Could Peter DeBoer's job be in jeopardy after Stars playoff fallout?

For the second consecutive season, the Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Finals dreams were ended at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars lost to the Oilers in five games after hoping to avenge last years conference finals defeat.

A third straight exit in the Western Conference Finals has raised questions about Peter DeBoer's job as the head coach for the Stars, as it would for any coach. But there is buzz that his job may be in jeopardy after the latest playoff fallout.

Stars players have expressed their frustration with Peter DeBoer

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Stars players are not pleased with how DeBoer has handled several situations during the Western Conference Finals, as well as his post-game five exit and media remarks.

One decision by DeBoer that is getting the most criticism and attention is his decision to pull Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger early in the 6-3 Game 5 loss to the Oilers, which ended Dallas' season. Oettinger gave up two goals on the first two shots he faced, which led to DeBoer's decision to pull him in the first period. Oettinger recorded zero saves in 7:09 of ice time for the Stars, which was the shortest amount of ice time in his career.

DeBoer's decision didn't have a significant impact, as the Oilers scored three more goals against backup Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith. DeSmith recorded 17 saves in the game before the Oilers scored an empty netter to clinch as back-to-back Western Conference Champions.

DeBoer defended his decision to pull Oettinger pointing to the fact that dating back to last season's playoff series loss to the Oilers, Oettinger has lost six of seven games to Edmonton. DeBoer believed that the change would spark the Stars and wake them up, which didn't occur.

“The reality is, if you go back to last year’s playoffs, he’s lost six of seven games to Edmonton and we gave up two [goals] on two [shots] in an elimination game," said DeBoer, h/t NHL.com.

“It was partly to spark our team and wake them up and partly knowing that status quo had not been working. And that’s a pretty big sample size.”

What's in store for Peter DeBoer's future?

DeBoer has one year remaining on his contract as the head man for the Dallas Stars. The Stars expectations will once again be high next season after coming short in the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive season. If DeBoer is retained this offseason and the Stars fail to reach their goal of clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals next year, the organization will most likely move on from DeBoer.

For now, there is no clarity on DeBoer's status with the Stars.