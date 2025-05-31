Cowboys 7th-rounder might’ve already clinched a roster spot at OTAs

Jerry Jones loves developing his young players, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys' next defensive project is destined for a strong start to his NFL career. Jay Toia, a seventh-round pick by Dallas in April, reportedly got some reps with the first team during OTAs. That’s a good sign, not just for him but for the team's ailing defensive line.

I’m not saying one good day of OTAs is going to translate to being a Week 1 starter, but this time of year is meant for the under-appreciated players to do just enough to make the 53-man roster. With the Cowboys needing depth on the interior defensive line, Toia could become a future starter.

Right now, he’s probably a second-string defensive tackle. The Cowboys re-signed Osa Odighizuwa this offseason and brought back Mazi Smith as the two startiers on the inside. Toia could contend for a spot and certainly be a player than could get some decent time as a rookie.

How does Jay Toia fit with the Dallas Cowboys' defensive unit, and can he make an immediate impact?

Projected DT depth chart as Jay Toia turns heads during OTAs

PLAYER DEPTH CHART POSITION Mazi Smith Starter Osa Odighizuwa Starter Jay Toia 2nd string Solomon Thomas 2nd string

Toia getting first-team reps now is a good indication he’s trending toward making the roster — and if he does, he should find his way to some playing time. The Cowboys, for one, haven’t had a season where their entire defensive line has been healthy of late. Because of that, Toia will probably have some opportunities to play and replace an injured player.

If that’s not the case, I could see him being a player that is the first guy the coaching staff will look to for substitutions. Odighizuwa and Smith will be the starters. Now, Toia should be absorbing as much as he can from them and preparing to fill in when needed.

Because Jones likes to give his young players chances, I think if Toia does make the roster he’ll be in the position to get some decent run They might experiment with moving him around the defensive line too. If he continues to shine in OTAs and through training camp, the Cowboys will find a way to use him.