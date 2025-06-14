Cowboys are bound to ignore Micah Parsons money-saving pleas

The Dallas Cowboys have recently been holding off signing some of their best players to contract extensions including star linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons has been eligible for a contract extension since the 2023 season.

Parsons expects the Cowboys to extend him to a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid player in the league that isn't a quarterback. Parsons isn't the only edge rusher in the league that is awaiting a contract extension; linebackers T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson are also eagerly waiting to be extended. If the Cowboys were to wait on signing Parsons to a contract extension it would ultimately cost them more money, especially if any of the other edge rushers get paid before the Cowboys star.

"It's going to cost them more," Parsons said to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS on Thursday.

Micah Parsons issues contract price warning to Cowboys while waiting for extension

Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Hill that the team originally had a deal on an extension in March. But Jones has never called Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, to finalize it.

There is still time this offseason for the Cowboys and Parsons to agree on an extension. Parsons expects that him and Dallas will agree on a deal before the team begins training camp on July 21. If Parsons and the Cowboys aren't able to come to an agreement before the beginning of training camp, he will not report to training camp.

Jones apparently doesn't like being rushed and loves to take his time with contract talks, even if the price tag increases exponentially. Let's not forget last year that Jones stressed that he was in no hurry to sign wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a contract extension. Ultimately, just before the start of the regular season, his final one under his rookie contract, Jones signed Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract. This arrived two months after Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings reset the market by signing a four-year, $140 million extension.

Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and will earn $24 million on his fifth-year option.

Parsons has been a key contributor to the Cowboys defense since the team drafted the Penn State product with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles and 52.5 sacks. He has also earned several accolades during his four seasons with the Cowboys, including four Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro selections, and the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021. In his four seasons in the NFL, he has cemented himself as one of the league's best active linebackers.

The Cowboys have shown they are patient with contract talks, even if it will cost them more money.