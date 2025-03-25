Cowboys aren't looking too far to find Dak Prescott's new backup

The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from Cooper Rush, which means it’s not farfetched to think Jerry Jones will look to get one in the upcoming draft. Quinn Ewers has already scheduled a visit with the Cowboys.

It honestly wouldn’t be a bad move for the Cowboys to look at a quarterback this draft. There’s enough talent on the backend of the draft that they could in fact get the perfect backup for Dak Prescott.

The problem is Ewers could be a third round pick and possibly sneak up into the second round. Dallas should not draft a quarterback that high. This team has way too many needs to address before then.

Their somewhat quiet free agency means they’re planning on filling out their needs in the draft. If I were Jones, I wouldn’t take a quarterback before the fourth round. Then again, drafting Ewers and keeping him home in Dallas is exactly what Jones would do.

The Dallas Cowboys could eye Quinn Ewers as the next quarterback to backup Dak Prescott

Ewers going to Dallas could end up being the perfect situation. For one, Prescott is due to miss half a season every other year due to injury. By that logic, Ewers would get a chance to play.

At the same time he also wouldn’t be forced to start right away as Prescott is still QB1. The downside to that, though, is we’ve seen how Jones and the Cowboys handle young quarterbacks. Ewers could end up on a trajectory closer to Trey Lance than Cooper Rush.

Jones made a knee-jerk decision to trade for Lance and he was nothing more than a prop. The Cowboys opted to play Rush, even when Lance was probably the better alternative, when Prescott was sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury.

Rush was a great backup, don’t get me wrong, but Lance was traded for Jones' contingency plan in the event the Cowboys couldn’t come to a deal with Prescott. And then should have been the contingency plan when his season was halted early.

Though the Cowboys won’t have Rush on the roster to clog up the quarterback room, it doesn’t mean Jones would still look to Ewers as the true backup. It also means drafting him over a better option based on need would feel like a waste.

Dallas needs to probably get a receiver, edge rusher/defensive lineman and an offensive lineman in the first three rounds. While they did pick up two running backs in free agency, they could be interested in getting a rookie too.

You could argue the first three options are a higher priority than a rookie, backup quarterback. To be fair, though, nothing makes sense when it comes to Jerry Jones and his decision making these days.