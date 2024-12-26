2 reasons the Cowboys should target Ashton Jeanty and 2 reasons they shouldn't
By Criss Partee
We’re coming up on the end of the regular season which means vacation time is right around the corner for the Dallas Cowboys. No postseason this year although they did give it a go down the stretch. But it just wasn’t meant to be so now it’s time to focus on the NFL Draft.
One of the major college names we’re hearing connected to the Cowboys is Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. So, let's take a look at a few reasons for and against Dallas selecting Jeanty as their first-round pick in 2025.
Why the Cowboys should draft Ashton Jeanty
Backfield help
Although Rico Dowdle is having a bit of a breakout run as the primary running back in Dallas, that doesn’t mean the team couldn’t use a little more help at the position. Ezekiel Elliott’s run is likely done (for real this time) and the Cowboys could use a little more pop in the backfield. Ashton Jeanty could be that other playmaker the Cowboys have needed for a while.
Dowdle is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards but the Cowboys may not be sold on him being a workhorse back for 17 games. Plus, Dowdle is a free agent this offseason so he may not be back. Drafting Jeanty would add another wrinkle to this offense and potentially make life easier for Dak Prescott and the offense.
Need for a dynamic playmaker
Dallas has one true playmaker on offense and that is CeeDee Lamb. Elliott is no longer that guy, Brandin Cooks hasn’t lived up to what the Cowboys hoped he’d be and Jalen Tolbert is improving but inconsistent at best. Lamb seems to be the only one who can make a play at times when the Cowboys need someone to step up. It can’t be him every time and this season Dowdle showed improvement but adding Jeanty would only enhance this offense. And despite Dowdle’s improvements, Dallas still has one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL.
"Do the Cowboys have several key issues, including at more premium positions? They unequivocally do," Field Yates of ESPN said. "But Jeanty is a remarkable prospect, and this Dallas offense is largely bereft of playmakers besides CeeDee Lamb.
"Jeanty blends breakaway speed and lateral agility to make defenders miss in the hole and then shows the supreme contact balance to absorb hits to keep on trucking."
Why the Cowboys shouldn't draft Ashton Jeanty
Running back is not the biggest need
While the thought of drafting Ashton Jeanty sounds great, running back isn’t the biggest need for Dallas. The offensive line needs some retooling and that should be a primary concern for Jerry Jones’ Cowboys. For some time now it’s felt and looked like Zack Martin was reaching the end of the line. So, it is highly likely Martin will be replaced at some point this offseason.
Then depth is always a good thing at any position as we’ve seen with Dallas all year. The injury seemed to bite them hard just about from the start of the season and it hasn’t stopped. Martin played just 10 games this season and will end it on the injured reserve list. Even besides Martin, the O-line just hasn’t produced and has been inconsistent this season. They’ve gone from being a perennial top-five offensive line to being one of the worst in the league almost overnight.
"You definitely would like to have more continuity," McCarthy said. "I think everybody would like to come out of camp and watch five guys line up and practice every single day together and play together… but the connection of the whole group is outstanding."
The decision might be made for them
Realistically, the Cowboys may have ruined their chances of selecting Jeanty by winning so many games late in the season. With two games remaining Dallas can still end with a winning record. They’ve already been eliminated from playoff contention but can still end on a high note.
Based on current standings Dallas would draft toward the middle of the first round. Jeanty could be gone by then so if he is a priority for the Cowboys in the first round, they might need to move up a few spots to get him. Jones has done this in the past for players he “fell in love” with and wanted to make sure they were available. It worked out in 2010 when the Cowboys moved up to select Dez Bryant and he had a pretty good career in Big D.