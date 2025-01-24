Cowboys are overlooking a big advantage Kellen Moore brings over Brian Schottenheimer
By John Buhler
The NFL coaching carousel is heading towards a stop here soon. So far, five of the seven teams with head-coaching vacancies have filled them. Mike Vrabel goes to the New England Patriots. Ben Johnson takes over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Glenn now leads the New York Jets. Liam Coen is actually going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pete Carroll is taking over the Las Vegas Raiders at 73.
That leaves us with two head-coaching vacancies available in the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. While bad weather in the southeast delayed the Saints' interview process, I would be shocked if Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady does not come home. That leaves us with the Cowboys possibly promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer from within, so good luck!
This is all about octogenarian owner Jerry Jones sucking all the oxygen out of the room to make it all about him for the umpteenth time in his life. He will never hire a head coach who challenges. It is why Schottenheimer is the leading candidate to replace Mike McCarthy from within. However, there is one candidate I like slightly better for Dallas than Schottenheimer. That would be Kellen Moore returning.
Here is why Dallas needs to consider hiring the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator this winter.
Dallas Cowboys should look into hiring Kellen Moore as next head coach
To me, this is all about the Cowboys gaining any potential intel on the arch rival Eagles. Dallas is a team trending down, clearly looking up at Philadelphia and Washington in the division. Bringing back Moore into the fold could not only improve the Cowboys, but would also make the Eagles worse. Keep in mind that he has bounced around the last few years since the Cowboys scapegoated him in 2022...
I do not think Moore would harbor any ill will towards the Cowboys for letting him go in the manner in which they did a few offseasons ago. This is the team he is best known coaching and playing for since his illustrious college football career at Boise State. While hiring Moore may end up costing Schottenheimer, the Cowboys need to get over it. If this is all about control, then do not hire him.
No matter who the Cowboys end up hiring, they will probably have one of the worst grades when it comes to the coaching carousel search. They waited too long to have any realistic shot at either of the Detroit Lions' star coordinators in Glenn and Johnson. If Jones was just going to hire another Jason Garrett, then he should have just brought McCarthy back on an extension and be done with it.
Moore has the higher upside of the two potential Cowboys hires, but it is not by all that much anyway.