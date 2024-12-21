Cowboys biggest team needs for 2025 and 1 free agent, 1 draft target to address them
The Dallas Cowboys understand they need to make significant roster changes if they want to return to the playoffs next season. The challenge in Dallas is that they don't have the salary cap space required to make sweeping changes via free agency. That means Jerry Jones and his front office staff need to focus on the draft and value signings to set things right in 2025.
A key aspect of the organization's ideal offseason plan will include identifying weaknesses on the current roster and making decisive moves to fix them. The team has plenty of star power but lacks the depth required to withstand the rigors of a 17-game regular season. Hitting some singles and doubles in the offseason will be more important than hitting personnel home runs.
Cowboys fans interested in what their favorite team will focus on in the offseason should pay particularly close attention to the following team needs.
Cowboys need No. 1: Help at defensive tackle
Run defense has been a major problem for the Cowboys this year. They are giving up over 136 yards per game on the ground which is the fourth-highest total in the league. Loads of those yards come through the middle due to the lack of talent at defensive tackle in Dallas.
The organization tried to address this deficiency by spending a first-round pick on Mazi Smith in the 2023 draft but he hasn't gotten the job done up front. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has been forced to try to rotate bodies up front to make up for their lack of a difference-maker on the depth chart. That strategy hasn't worked and is a big reason why Dallas has faded out of the playoff picture in the NFC.
Draft target: Mason Graham
Mason Graham is being mocked to the Cowboys in plenty of media outlets and it's a pick that makes all the sense in the world. He's the rare defensive tackle prospect that already shows the ability to force negative plays in both the run and pass game. He may lack elite physical traits but it's easy to envision him blossoming into an above-average starter for a long time.
He gets the slight nod over Shemar Stewart because he's the more well-rounded player. The priority here for Dallas it to get someone who can solidify their run defense but they should not punt on the idea that it can help their pass rush as well. Graham can do both and should be a priority for the Cowboys when they go on the clock in Round 1.
Free agent target: Sebastian Joseph
This year's free agent market isn't stocked full of quality options at defensive tackle but Sebastian Joseph is a quality option for the Cowboys. He is not much of a pass-rusher at this stage of his career but he grades out as well above average in terms of run defense.
Dallas should not break the bank for a solid, but unspectacular player like Joseph. His price tag should not get too high due to his one-dimensional nature. If the Cowboys can land him for a two or three-year deal at around $5 milion per season it would qualify as a steal for their front office.
Cowboys need No. 2: A feature running back
Rico Dowdle deserves credit for what he's been able to produce this year for the Cowboys. There's no shame in averaging five yards per carry on 177 rushing attempts. The organization should offer him a reasonable new contract to prevent him from leaving via free agency.
Even if Dowdle does return it's clear the Cowboys need a more dynamic starter who can give the offense another big-play element. Many fans in Dallas want to see Ashton Jeanty acquired via a first-round pick. He would certainly fill the void for the team in a big way, but spending such a premium draft pick on the running back position would not be sensible roster building for Dallas.
Instead, the Cowboys should shop in the bargain bin to fill this need. A mid-round draft pick or a low-cost free agent can provide the team's ground game with a big boost for a modest price.
Draft target: Treyveon Henderson
Jeanty deserves his title as the No. 1 running back in this class but he isn't the only prospect stepping in and helping the Cowboys as a rookie. Trevyeon Henderson has the ability required to step right in and make big plays right away.
The Ohio State star needs to learn how to improve his decisiveness as a runner at the pro level but he has the speed to pop explosive plays for the Dallas offense. Pairing him with a more physical runner in the backfield could yield outstanding results for the Cowboys in 2025.
Free agent target: Kenneth Gainwell
Pairing Kenneth Gainwell with Dowdle would give Dallas with a solid time-share in their offensive backfield. Dowdle can soak up most of the snaps on first and second down while Gainwell can come in and provide his offense a big boost on passing downs.
The current Eagle hasn't been able to maximize his talents in the City of Brotherly Love. That's why he should hit the open market looking for a larger opportunity. The Cowboys can offer him the touches he craves in 2025. A modest two or three-year contract with meaningful, but not lucrative guaranteed money should be enough to land the former University of Memphis star.
Cowboys need No. 3: A new No. 2 wide receiver
CeeDee Lamb is a stud but he needs more help in the receiver room. Brandin Cooks is a decent player but he is not getting any younger. The trade for Jonathan Mingo was a desperate gamble that hasn't paid off. It's time for Dallas to round out their pass catching unit with another wideout who can threaten opponents on the outside.
Some might argue against the organization spending significant resources on a second wideout given the money they have committed to Lamb. That's short-sighted thinking. They cannot get maximum value out of Lamb if he's constantly facing double-teams. The best way for the Cowboys to activate their big investment in Lamb is to give him a sidekick capable of creating space for him on a regular basis.
Draft target: Luther Burden III
Some might consider selecting Luther Burden with a pick near the top-10 as a reach. Those people haven't been watching how productive the wideout's been at Missouri. His ability to churn out yards after the catch would be a boon to the Cowboys' aerial attack.
Burden is one of those wide receivers who possesses an uncanny ability to transform from receiver to running back once he catches the football. He has a chance to become a Deebo Samuel type player at the NFL level. If the Cowboys can nab him in Round 1 they should give him strong consideration.
Free agent target: Rondale Moore
The Cowboys' inability to shop at the top of the free agent market is going to limit them at wide receiver. That's why a roll on the dice for Rondale Moore could be the right move for the Cowboys.
The former first-rounder has missed the entire 2024 campaign with a knee injury but he should be ready to go in 2025. At the very least, the Cowboys should give him a chance to come into camp and fight for a starting spot on an incentive-laden deal. The odds are stacked against him becoming a co-star to go alongside Lamb but he can be a valuable member of the team's wide receiver rotation.