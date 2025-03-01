Brian Schottenheimer says quiet part out loud with Micah Parsons-Cowboys talks

Welcome to Jerry World, the zoo-like franchise that’s bound to entertain and disappoint.

For the better part of the last three decades, there have been three certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys: they will disappoint in the playoffs, they will draft incredibly well and they will mismanage contract extensions for homegrown talent.

Once again, the Cowboys have waited until the least optimal moment to sign a franchise player to a long-term contract extension. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons became eligible for a contract extension last year, but the team delayed the deal. Now, as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Parsons is set to cash in with a record-setting deal.

Parsons currently carries a $24 million cap hit, but the Cowboys could reduce that figure considerably with a long-term extension. If they somehow managed to sign that deal prior to free agency, they would have more money to spend on improving their depleted roster.

Brian Schottenheimer sidestepped questions about Cowboys contract management

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was hired this offseason, was asked about whether he has had discussions with the front office about the team’s tendency to sign late deals.

“I think they understand that,” Schottenheimer said, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Look: The business of the NFL has become so big, and again, it's a two-way street. There's negotiations and sometimes those negotiations take time, [so] it's our job to focus on the guys that are there. It's part of the business.”

In a vacuum, Schottenheimer’s response makes sense. It can be tricky to negotiate multi-million dollar contracts while balancing the salary cap and building a well-rounded 53-man roster. Yet, contract negotiations rarely go smoothly in Dallas.

A year ago, the Cowboys were held hostage by overdue contract extensions for All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, whose large salary cap hits kept the team from participating in free agency. Lamb held out from training camp, while Prescott’s deal wasn’t signed until the first day of the regular season. By the time the deals were signed, it was too late for Dallas to improve their roster.

Parsons will likely wind up signing a long-term deal with the Cowboys, but it would be wise for Dallas to get the deal done sooner rather than later.

Since being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons has compiled 52.5 sacks, 256 tackles, nine forced fumbles and 112 quarterback hits. The 25-year-old ranked among the top three in pass rush win rate in each of the past two seasons, per ESPN Analytics.

Parsons will likely aim to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league, but Spotrac’s market value estimations project Parsons will earn a four-year, $134.8 million contract. The average annual value of $33.3 million would fall slightly short of surpassing Nick Bosa’s deal, which earns him $34 million annually.