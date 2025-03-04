The Dallas Cowboys have said they want to lock down superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons on a long-term contract extension. Despite public speculation surrounding his future, there hasn't been much (if any) in-house concern about a potential breakup. However, their actions have signaled otherwise — until now.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys have restructured star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract, creating $20 million of salary cap space. Dallas is converting $25 million of his 2025 salary into a signing bonus down the road, a common practice in the NFL. Nonetheless, the timing of the aggressive, eye-opening move is fascinating, considering they reportedly recently began "general conversations" with Parsons' agent regarding a deal.

Cowboys CeeDee Lamb decision is first positive sign of Micah Parsons deal

Dallas and Parsons are seemingly early in the negotiation process, but the (temporary) cost-cutting transaction is a noteworthy development. It's a potential sign the two sides are actively working together to find common ground toward a solution that satisfies all parties involved. Yet, the news comes on the same day the Cowboys re-signed talented defensive Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million pact.

Is Lamb's contract adjustment to cushion the fall of Odighizuwa's deal hitting their payroll this offseason? Or are the Cowboys clearing the runway for a lucrative and presumably market-setting agreement with Parsons? Based on reading the tea leaves, the latter is ostensibly the case. Regardless, Dallas gives itself more room to operate when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Mar. 12.

Parsons previously stated that dialogue between him and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones revealed a "plan in place" to continue their partnership beyond next season. Whatever Dallas is plotting, it hasn't been the easiest vision to see, though Lamb's revision feels like a tangible step forward.

Since last offseason, the Cowboys have retained Lamb, Odighizuwa and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott on four-year deals. They're deeply invested in contending now, and Parsons figures to be a massive part of that picture. The front office is working diligently to keep its core contributors in Dallas, and the standout sack artist is the final piece of the puzzle.