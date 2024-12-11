Cowboys coaches lack of accountability emblematic of everything wrong in Dallas
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys suffered one of the more crushing losses of the 2024 NFL campaign on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Somehow, they turn a blocked punt on the Cincinnati Bengals' side of the field into a bad thing, leading to a costly turnover.
Cowboys linebacker Nick Vigil made what initially appeared to be an incredible and potentially game-winning special teams play. However, the ball took a funny trajectory and bounced toward cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who muffed the recovery before Maema Njongmeta and the Bengals secured it. Then, the rest is history.
After the contest, Oruwariye was spotted heading to the locker room with a towel covering his downward-tilted head. His body language indicates he ostensibly felt responsible for squandering Dallas' chances of beating the Bengals (and reasonably so). Nonetheless, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel oddly believes the 28-year-old deserves the benefit of the doubt, highlighting the bigger issues within the organization.
John Fassel's lack of accountability regarding muffed punt is emblematic of everything wrong in Dallas
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Fassel told reporters he spoke with Oruwariye following the gut-wrenching 27-20 defeat, reassuring him he did nothing wrong.
"Asked [Oruwariye] how he was doing, word for word, and he said 'I'm doing good,'" Fassel stated (h/t the team's official website). "And I said, 'Good ... you have no reason to think that you cost us the game, or that you made a mistake, or that you let the team down.'"
Moreover, Fassel described the nature and volatility of special teams as the "wild wild west," prompting odd mishaps like Oruwariye's. And to some extent, that's a fair assessment. Be that as it may, he leads the unit and has nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the pro level. Yet, rather than holding the players accountable, slack is being given.
Oruwariye's blunder gave the Bengals a prime opportunity to prevail in the late stages of regulation, and they capitalized. Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a 40-yard touchdown, giving Cincy a lead they ultimately held onto until the end. But bizarrely, Fassel sees it differently.