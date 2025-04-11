Cowboys could get lucky with an easy out on Jerry Jones NFL Draft dream

All signs are pointing toward Jerry Jones leaning toward running back with the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft. Which, if Ashton Jeanty is there, I guess that’s not a bad pick. But with the No. 12th pick, that’s unnecessary risk.

The goal with the first round pick should always lean toward the best available player. The Dallas Cowboys have far bigger needs than running back and this draft warrants a delay in filling that need.

That’s why Jones should do the wise thing and not get enamored with a specific running back in this draft and focus on arguably the biggest need in getting Micah Parsons some help in the pass rush.

According to an ESPN story, the Cowboys have been linked to several running backs in this class, including Ohio State tandem, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, as well as North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

Jones and the Cowboys shouldn't waste any time looking at running backs any earlier than the second round. They could even get one of those guys in the third round.

The Dallas Cowboys should go offense with the first pick, it just shouldn't be a running back

If Jones wants to bolster the offense, he should be focused less on the running back position more on getting CeeDee Lamb some help in the receiving game.

Jordan Reid of ESPN noted that Matthew Golden has been floated as a target if he’s available at No. 12. If Jones pulls the plug on that, it would be the heist of the draft. Not necessarily because Golden should have been higher, but because he’d be the perfect complement to Lamb.

The Cowboys have utilized speedy receivers in recent years, though KaVontae Turpin has been more of a utility player for the Cowboys than anything. Golden would be a true receiver and Brian Schottenheimer would have a great combo to work with.

Dak Prescott needs help when it comes to the offense. He didn’t have the weapons he usually does and it turned into one of the most tumultuous offenses he’s played with since entering the league.

A player like Golden is perfect for Prescott. All he has to do is become what Tee Higgins has in Cincinnati and the Cowboys offense would almost instantly be better. The good thing is Jones can still address his running back position later in the draft while getting a major need right away.