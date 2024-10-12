Cowboys defense won't get much-needed boost in Week 6 game vs. Lions
By Lior Lampert
Despite previously drawing a questionable tag for Week 6, Dallas Cowboys star cornerback DaRon Bland won't make his highly anticipated 2024 debut.
Bland is currently on injured reserve (IR) after undergoing surgery in late August for a stress fracture in his foot. However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones recently expressed confidence that he could return for the team's upcoming clash with the Detroit Lions. Alas, that proved to be more wishful thinking than cautious optimism, leaving Dallas without their standout defensive back for at least one more game.
Considering the Lions are one of the most high-powered offenses in football, Bland's presence would've been a welcome addition to a reeling Dallas defensive unit. Moreover, the Cowboys won't have either of their top two pass rushers, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. So, secondary not being at full strength yet again becomes increasingly concerning.
In 2023, Bland recorded an NFL-leading nine interceptions. Ridiculously, he returned a record-setting five of those picks for touchdowns en route to an All-Pro nod and Defensive Player of the Year consideration. He was a focal point of Dallas' defense last year and critical to the squad's overall success.
After missing Dallas' first five contests this season, Bland returned to practice ahead of the showdown with Detroit. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, though the shutdown corner notably wasn't on the field on Friday. Does that suggest there may have been a potential setback during his ramp-up process? Or are the Cowboys erring cautiously with the 25-year-old and easing him into action?
Hopefully, for the Cowboys' sake, Bland is ready to roll sooner than later. The sudden DNP is eye-opening and worth mentioning. Nonetheless, with their bye approaching in Week 7, Dallas is ostensibly giving him additional time to revert to full strength and pre-injury form.
Regardless, the Cowboys' secondary will operate sans Bland against the Lions. But Dallas has officially opened his 21-day window to suit up. Should he not complete his recovery in that span, his campaign ends with him getting placed on season-ending IR. So, the comeback is presumably happening in the near-distant future.