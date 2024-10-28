These Cowboys deserve to be benched after another embarrassing loss to the 49ers
By Criss Partee
After a week off to rest and prepare for a long-time rival, the Dallas Cowboys still insisted on coming out flat against the San Francisco 49ers. Once again, there was a lot more bad than good for Dallas, although we had a Dalvin Cook sighting, which was promising. He couldn’t do much worse than what the Cowboys' backfield has already produced this season, so why not?
Dallas ends up taking the ‘L’ in this one so it’s time to see who needs to take a seat in Big D. Everyone is eligible for a seat on the bench, especially coaches. Jerry Jones’ team has been failed on so many levels by coaching that it’s become downright ridiculous. Of course, players aren’t absolved of blame, but it isn’t all on them. Everyone will be held accountable for another lackluster performance against one of the more formidable opponents in the NFL.
Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy
This cannot be what Jerry Jones expected when he sent that Brinks truck over to Dak Prescott’s house filled with $240 million. Another mediocre performance by Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy, where the offense couldn’t get on track until late in the game.
Dallas had a chance late after climbing back into the game down six points and couldn’t capitalize. Down to their last two downs with under three minutes remaining, Prescott throws into double coverage on 3rd& 4th down with 10 yards to gain. Both were incomplete and neither target was thrown in CeeDee Lamb’s direction.
Lamb ended the game with 13 catches, 146 yards and two touchdowns. While the Niners were keyed in on Lamb down the stretch, especially in the final moments of this game, you’d think an offense “guru” like McCarthy would come up with a creative way to get his best offensive weapon involved. That did not happen.
Prescott had another average game completing over 65 percent of his passes for 243 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. Not bad but definitely not MVP-type numbers. And once again McCarthy was outcoached by Kyle Shanahan. If it was possible, McCarthy would be benched for a week or two to evaluate how he calls these games and while we’re at it let’s sit Dak down right next to him.
Ezekiel Elliott
By now it’s safe to say that the party is over for Ezekiel Elliott. Any hopes anyone had of him restoring his former Cowboys glory days are completely shattered. Sunday against the 49ers, Elliott had the most carries (10) for Dallas and managed just 34 yards. His second highest rushing total this season along with his second TD.
Of course, the offensive line plays a role in the production or lack thereof but other than Elliott’s one short TD run, he did not contribute much to this game. Nearly halfway through the season and it’s clear this is likely Elliott’s last stand in Dallas, especially if Jones parts ways with McCarthy at season’s end.
It’s not so much that he isn’t the Zeke of old, it’s about him not being a factor at all for this struggling offense. It’s almost like Elliott’s not even out there on the field most times seeing how he’s given the Cowboys very little. His best-rushing output this year was 40 yards on 10 attempts in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. From there things have only gotten worse for Elliott even when the Cowboys have won.
Everyone on defense starting with Mike Zimmer
Yes, another coach is hitting the bench and this time it’s defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer. Just when it looked like the defense might be improving a few weeks ago, they came back and laid back-to-back eggs against Detroit and now San Francisco. Dallas even had an extra week to prepare for San Francisco and still wound up losing. If not for a late flurry by the Cowboy's offense this would’ve been another blowout.
Still no Micah Parsons or Demarcus Lawrence but when the defense wasn’t great with them in the lineup it’s hard to sell that as an excuse. No one will admit this, but they’ve got to be missing Dan Campbell right about now in Big D. This Cowboys defense can’t stop the run, most teams pass at will against them, they don’t tackle well and the list could go on.
San Francisco’s offense did pretty much whatever they wanted after halftime of this game. The Niners came out of the locker room from the half and put 21 unanswered points on the scoreboard. At halftime, Dallas led 10-6. Heading into the final quarter, San Francisco was up 27-10. Before the half, it felt like only a matter of time before Shanahan’s crew would take over the game because even with a lead the Cowboys were stagnant in the first half.