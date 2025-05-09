Cowboys draft steal already pushing for bigger role than fans expect

Jaydon Blue’s name turned more than a few heads when the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texas running back wasn’t the most talked-about prospect, but his start at Cowboys rookie camp is making fans and analysts take notice.

Blue’s speed, versatility, and early flashes have him pushing for snaps well ahead of what most projected. Cowboys coaches aren’t just putting him in the mix, they’re evaluating how far his skillset can take him in a crowded, competitive backfield.

Jaydon Blue’s attributes

At Texas, Blue wasn’t a workhorse, but he made every touch count. Over his last two seasons, Blue racked up 1,631 total yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per touch. Scouts noted his 4.38-second 40-yard dash, one of the fastest times among all draft-eligible backs. This guy can fly and has that playmaking ability Dallas has been desperately searching for.

Despite those numbers, Blue entered the draft with less hype than other backs. The Longhorns often used him as a change-of-pace threat rather than a three-down bell cow, leading many to underrate his pro potential. However, his tape and combine numbers tell a different story. Blue might be the best-kept secret at running back in this draft class.

What sets Jaydon Blue apart

Elite top-end speed: His 4.38 40-yard dash jumps off the page, but it’s how he uses that speed that stands out. Blue hits his stride in space, leaving linebackers and safeties grasping at air.

Instant acceleration: Blue gets upfield quickly, often turning what looks like a routine play into a big gain.

Receiving skills: While he saw limited targets at Texas, Blue showed soft hands and route awareness. His receiving grade was among the best at his position.

Open-field agility: Blue’s ability to cut, change pace, and escape tackles gives the Cowboys a weapon most fifth-rounders don’t offer.

Compared to most Day 3 picks, Blue offers a unique blend of home-run potential and should be able to adapt quickly to the pro game.

Concerns and questions

Limited college workload: Blue rarely got 15+ touches per game, raising questions about his ability to hold up over a full NFL season.



Ball security: He put the ball on the ground a bit too often for comfort, something the Cowboys’ staff will watch closely.

Base strength and vision: Blue isn’t as thick as some backs, which showed when running between the tackles against bigger defenders. His vision in heavy traffic remains a work in progress.

Jaydon Blue already threatening for a bigger role

Dallas’s backfield is nothing short of crowded right now. Veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams headline the group, with Deuce Vaughn, Phil Mafah and hybrid back Hunter Luepke all fighting for time. But early reports say Blue is getting plenty of looks, not just in the running game but split out wide and on special teams.

Coaches have taken notice of his burst and willingness to learn. Dallas clearly needs more speed and explosive plays from its running back room and Blue fits that description. With a rebuilt offensive line and an open competition for backup duties, Blue is making a strong early argument for a much bigger role than a fifth-round rookie would usually demand.

Early camp and preseason numbers show Blue is translating his college attributes to the pro level. Reports from minicamp suggest he’s leaving his mark already, with several chunk plays on swing passes and outside zones. Compared to fellow rookie Phil Mafah and third-year man Deuce Vaughn, Blue’s speed and decision-making in open space are setting him apart.

The Cowboys’ RB room isn’t settled, but Blue’s ability to produce in limited reps is forcing coaches to rethink the pecking order. Early projections have Blue potentially being listed as the team’s third back on the depth chart, with upside to climb if he keeps improving at a rapid pace.

Philosophy and fit

Brian Schottenheimer’s offense needs RBs that can catch the ball, move laterally and turn short gains into long ones. Dallas has prioritized athletic offensive linemen who can get to the second level, which is perfect for a back like Blue. His receiving chops and quick feet fit the team’s focus and should see him continue to get plenty of reps during offseason camps and practices.

If Blue can hold up in pass protection and avoid fumbles, the scheme could maximize his speed and versatility. The revamped offensive line is built to create running lanes for exactly this type of back.