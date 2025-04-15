Cowboys will end fan favorite's dream with ideal NFL Draft target

When it comes to the NFL Draft, it is all about value. The best teams get the most out of their picks, while the worst ones are often scrambling to fill out their rosters in NFL free agency, based almost entirely on how badly they drafted previously. Then, there are teams like the Dallas Cowboys... They typically draft well but often overpay their homegrown players in the lead-up to their free agencies.

Even more concerning, Brian Schottenheimer is calling the shots offensively as the recently promoted head coach. He wants to go full-blown Martyball and win with run, run, pass, punt like his late father once did. This can get you to the playoffs but never to a Super Bowl. In the meantime, I would be stunned if Dallas did not select a running back in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

While much has been made about them reaching on Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton at No. 12, the better fits for them could be coming off the board on day two. Whether it be either running back from Ohio State's national championship team in TreVeyon Henderson or Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, or potentially Tennessee's bell-cow back in Dylan Sampson, this all will hurt Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn may have been a K-State star and his father works for the team, but his days are numbered.

Deuce Vaughn feels almost destined to be replaced in the 2025 NFL Draft

For as much as I wanted Vaughn to succeed at the NFL level, size matters. His diminutive stature had us convinced he was going to be the next Darren Sproles coming out of Kansas State. As it turns out, there is a reason why Sproles is on the Mt. Rushmore of Wildcats football and Vaughn is at the base of the mountain. Dallas needs to be pragmatic about finding an upgrade at running back in this draft.

If Jeanty is still on the board when they are picking at No. 12, I would swallow my pride and take the Doak Walker winner out of Boise State. Should he already be off the board, I would only take Hampton out of North Carolina if I can trade back into the second half of the first round. The far better choice for the Cowboys to make at No. 12 is to take a wide receiver like Tetairoa McMillan or Emeka Egbuka.

Again, I am not a draft expert. The only things I know for certain when it comes to the draft is this is where teams win and lose, as well as you cannot shamelessly reach on a player because value is everything! Admittedly, Vaughn was put into a tough spot by coming to his father's team to begin with. Frankly, the upside with Henderson, Judkins and Sampson will end up taking his roster spot.

Dallas has to do something drastic to avoid battling for third place with the New York Giants this year.