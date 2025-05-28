Cowboys fans get instant George Pickens payoff at OTAs

For so many reasons, I am bullish on George Pickens fitting in quite nicely on the Dallas Cowboys. He is playing on a new team with a No. 1 wide receiver and a franchise quarterback. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot going for them as well, they did not have a CeeDee Lamb or a Dak Prescott at any point of his Pittsburgh tenure. For now, all we can do is look forward to the future.

Yes, I may be biased when it comes to Pickens. I am rooting for him, much like I do with any former standout from the University of Georgia on the NFL gridiron. That being said, I firmly believe that playing for a team led by a first-time offensive-minded head coach with something to prove to everyone plays right into what makes Pickens great. Doubt him for a minute and he will make you pay.

In the early part of the offseason, Pickens was spotted putting in the work at Cowboys OTAs. He knows it is important to get caught up to speed playing in a new offense for a new head coach on a new team. Brian Schottenheimer has been impressed by Pickens' newfound maturity. His new Dallas teammates seem to love what he brings to the table. I have a feeling it is going to work out quite well.

Of course, Pickens has the ability to make wild catches like this every day and twice on NFL Sundays.

It does not matter if the ball was thrown off target, players make plays and losers make excuses.

George Pickens has already paid off a big-time play for Dallas Cowboys

While he is not entirely devoid of blame, a lot was working against Pickens when he was in Pittsburgh. He had Kenny Pickett forced on him as an NFL starting quarterback for two years, and the guy cannot even average his wingspan when it came to yards per attempt. Playing for a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Tomlin could be challenging at times. Playing in an Arthur Smith offense is frustrating.

So you are asking for a guy – who was not even a first-round pick by the way – to become a No. 1 wide receiver immediately upon arrival to catch passes from a hometown hero rocking a nonsensical two gloves for a head coach who has a viselike stranglehold over his team, just because he wins nine games at minimum a year. Bringing in Smith, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson had to be maddening.

And frankly, it may have made the loose cannon that is Pickens crack just a bit. The good news is he can crack a smile playing in a far better situation for himself. Everyone on the Cowboys has something to prove after how last year transpired. Mike McCarthy got fired. Schottenheimer was promoted. Prescott got hurt. And Lamb dealt with a bad shoulder injury for the entire second half.

Overall, I get the sense that Pickens and the Cowboys need each other. At times, Georgia needed Pickens, and he would deliver for the Dawgs in those spots. His ability to do everything on the football field as a receiver is something I have never seen out of a Georgia receiver before. He did stuff A.J. Green and Ladd McConkey could not do. Perhaps he is the closest thing I ever saw to Hines Ward?

Pickens has his work cut out for him, but I have a strong feeling it is going to work for him in Dallas.