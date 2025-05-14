Cowboys fans might have two holidays ruined with NFL schedule leak

The Detroit Lions used to make it an art form of ruining their fans' Thanksgivings, but there is a new NFC team in town. While the Dallas Cowboys often make America collectively sad on one of its greatest holidays, just wait until Christmas... That is right! America's Team will not only be playing on Thanksgiving this year, like they do every year, but will be playing on the road vs. a rival on Christmas.

With the NFL schedule release coming out in earnest on Wednesday, it has been leaked that Dallas will have to travel to the nation's capital to take on the surging Washington Commanders. This is a team that went from picking No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to playing in an NFC Championship Game vs. the division rival and future Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Time does fly by!

While I do not think the gap between the Cowboys and Commanders is as wide as people think it is, one feels like a playoff lock, while the other feels like an at-best fringe contender. Only seven teams will be making the postseason out of the NFC this year, and Washington feels like one of them. By the time this Washington road date arrives, we might already know the season's fate for the Cowboys.

There is nothing sadder than a national sports talk show after a Cowboys loss coming off a holiday.

JUST IN: The Dallas Cowboys will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day. @kevinsheehanDC first.



Dallas has played on Christmas Day five times in the team’s 64-year history (last in 2010).



The game will broadcast on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/iAKmEzrllF — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) May 14, 2025

What do the Cowboys need to do to have a real shot at upsetting the Commanders on Christmas?

What Dallas Cowboys can do to steal a Christmas Day win in Washington

One of the best things the Cowboys did this offseason was trade for George Pickens in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They landed the ideal No. 2 wide receiver to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb. Pickens has the talent to be a No. 1, but the personality to be a high-end No. 2. All that matters for the Cowboys is for Dak Prescott to play up to the financial implications of his contract. Frankly, he has to.

The reason this is significant is you cannot allow yourself to lose to a team like Washington in a shootout. Kliff Kingsbury's offense can put up points, so it would be such a shame if the Cowboys' aerial attack is one again stuck in neutral. The pass rush may be an area of strength for the team, but even in down years, Washington has been solid all over the defensive line. Will that continue in 2025?

Admittedly, we will have a much greater understanding of where both franchises are at by the time this game is finally on the docket. While both teams may be vying for playoff berths in and around Christmas, I am not so sure the NFC East is capable of getting three of its teams in the postseason this year. Philadelphia is a lock. Washington is close. The New York Giants are not, but what is Dallas?

Being in the spotlight is nothing new for the Cowboys, but they have to earn their keep in it this year.