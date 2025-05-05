Cowboys fans are noticing a real difference at rookie camp this year

A new era is underway at The Star in Frisco. With new head coach Brian Schottenheimer taking over, the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie minicamp has a distinctly different vibe. One built on energy, accountability and being connected.

Schottenheimer’s presence has shifted the focus from just on-field drills to forging real bonds among players and coaches. Rookies weren’t just handed a playbook and sent to the practice field. Instead, Schottenheimer moved locker assignments, among other changes to the locker room dynamic.

He also made it a point to hold conversations outside of scheduled practice to build trust and implement a new team culture. This should set the tone for players (even rookies) to feel valued and view the locker room as a safe space.

Leadership is important and Brian Schottenheimer is bringing it to Cowboys

The 2025 rookie minicamp welcomed 19 new faces, including nine draft picks and several undrafted free agents. For Schottenheimer, leadership mattered as much as athleticism. He’s made it clear that leadership and attitude help shape the locker room as much as 40-yard dash times.

Undrafted wide receiver Traeshon Holden is a prime example. His positive approach and prior connection with receivers coach Junior Adams helped him earn a coveted spot, even over more experienced players.

Energy, urgency and early trends

We always hear about tempo and this year’s rookie camp is set to fast. Coaches weren’t just bystanders, they jumped into drills, encouraged players and kept their energy high. Schottenheimer, still handling offensive play-calling, remained hands-on, moving between position groups and focusing on fundamentals. Every rep was an audition. Coaches wanted to see how rookies responded to instruction, how quickly they could apply new techniques and how they recovered from mistakes.

After just a few days, several rookies have made their mark. Tyler Booker, the Cowboys’ first-round pick, flashed leadership and a hunger for greatness. Holden’s rise as an undrafted receiver highlights the coaching staff’s willingness to reward attitude and adaptability. Meanwhile, special teams remain a strength, with top-tier specialists like Brandon Aubrey and Bryan Anger anchoring the unit.

Coach Schottenheimer’s first rookie minicamp as Cowboys head coach is about more than just fresh faces in new jerseys. It’s about setting a tone for what he wants this team to represent and where relationships matter, leadership is valued, and urgency is of the utmost importance. If this camp is any indication, Cowboys fans can expect a team culture built on trust, energy, work ethic and the drive to get better every day. Keep an eye on these rookies under Schottenheimer as their journey is just beginning.