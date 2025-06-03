Cowboys fans shouldn't overreact to Micah Parsons' Week 2 OTA absence

Micah Parsons missing the second week of Dallas Cowboys OTAs is not a huge deal Cowboys Nation. Of course, social media was buzzing with questions about his absence, contract status and what it means for the team. While concern is natural, this really isn’t something fans should read too much into. It’s OTAs, not training camp so put those red flags away.

"Voluntary, right now, the camp. He was here last week, had lunch with him. Actually bumped into him in the airport. He was going to do some traveling," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Parsons. "I have not seen him yet this week. Again, my big thing with all the guys whether they're here or not, you can get great work in and you can get ready and be mentally prepared.

“Whether you're Micah who is not here, here in and out. Whether you're Dak, [who is always present], it doesn't really matter. Just put your work in, get ready, there's a lot of ways to get ready and prepared. I think the league has made it very clear it's all voluntary."

Understanding OTAs and player attendance

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are the NFL’s voluntary spring workouts. They help teams introduce new concepts, get rookies up to speed and build early chemistry. While valuable, these sessions aren’t mandatory. Veterans often tailor their offseason routines and may skip part or all of OTAs for several reasons.

Personal training schedules or off-site workouts

Managing nagging injuries or opting for more rest

Contract negotiations or keeping leverage within those discussions



Parsons’ absence for Week 2 of OTAs falls in line with these normal patterns. He attended the first week, then worked out independently, as many top players do.

Micah’s track record

As a consistent presence on this Cowboys defense since joining the team in 2021, Parsons has posted double-digit sacks every year, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors. His 52 sacks and 256 total tackles in four seasons, put him in rare company.

In past years, Parsons has shown up for voluntary workouts and mandatory events alike. But with a potential contract extension looming, he’s decided to sit some things out this offseason. Parsons, entering the last year of his rookie deal, seeks a salary that will likely reset the market for defensive players. The Cowboys have a track record of working out such deals during the summer much closer to training camp or even into the preseason. This tactic can often lead to brief sit-outs (hold-outs) but no lingering issues.

Why Cowboys fans shouldn’t worry

Worrying that Micah Parsons’ absence signals trouble is understandable, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Parsons remains engaged: Reports note he’s training off-site and keeping contact with coaches and teammates.

His sit-out is strategic: Like other stars, Parsons is protecting his value before a major contract extension.

Team management isn’t alarmed: These OTAs are voluntary and the team expects Parsons back for the mandatory minicamp.



He’s not the first (for Dallas or any other team) to skip some voluntary work during contract years and past players have returned ready to perform.

Voluntary absences

This isn’t just a Dallas story. Around the NFL, top players routinely skip voluntary OTAs for similar reasons. T.J. Watt (Steelers) missed the first week of OTAs due to ongoing contract negotiations. These absences rarely impact their ability to be ready when it’s go time. Teams and fans have learned this is part of the modern NFL.

What comes next for Parsons and the Cowboys

The more important milestone is the Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp, June 10-12. All signs suggest Parsons will be present, barring a dramatic contract standoff. Both sides want to get a deal done and Parsons’ commitment to the team hasn’t wavered.

Contract talks may push into the summer, but this doesn’t mean Parsons will hold out when it counts. His track record and professionalism point to a return as soon as required.

This Week 2 OTA absence from Parsons is routine NFL business, not a cause for alarm. He’s healthy, motivated and still very much part of the Cowboys’ plans. Dallas fans can look forward to seeing #11 tearing up offenses again this fall—don’t let offseason headlines raise your blood pressure. This is just one step in a process that leads to September football, with Parsons ready to anchor the Dallas defense once more.