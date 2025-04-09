Cowboys latest NFL Draft visit feeds rumors they'll target blazing fast wide receiver

The Dallas Cowboys sit in a tricky spot picking 12th in the upcoming NFL Draft. They won't have a shot at the super elite prospects on the table, but they'll still be in range to add a game-changer. Figuring out who that game-changer actually is presents the biggest challenge. Could it be Matthew Golden?

The Texas Longhorns wide receiver will visit the Cowboys on Thursday as he jockeys to be one of the first players at his position chosen.

Jordan Schultz reported the visit on social media on Tuesday:

Sources: Texas WR Matthew Golden is visiting the #Cowboys on Thursday after meeting with the #Bucs today.



Golden ran a blazing 4.29 in the 40-yard dash, and people inside the Longhorns program rave about him — calling him a natural leader, consistent worker and a big-game

While Tetairoa McMillan is the trendy pick to be WR1, Golden may not have to wait long to hear his name called. Nate Trice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports projected Golden to the Cowboys in their latest mock draft. So does Pete Prisco of CBS Sports.

Is Matthew Golden the next Xavier Worthy

Golden ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. That's not quite the

4.21 mark set by Xavier Worthy last year, but it's not so far off.

While both wide receivers starred at Texas, they were never teammates. Golden played his first two seasons with the Houston Cougars before transferring to join the Longhorns. In Austin, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, admirably filling the hole left by Worthy.

The Cowboys might call on Golden to be the next Xavier Worthy again, though in a slightly different sense.

Worthy had a breakout season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, hauling in 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. He got even more important in the postseason. He accounted for 19 catches, 287 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games. Dallas would love to see Golden do something similar for them.

CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys passing attack, but he can't do it alone. Last season, he had 101 catches for 1195 yards and six touchdowns. The supporting staff of Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Brandin Cooks were fine, but not spectacular.

Golden would bring another element to Dallas' offense with his speed, but it's not just that. He's got all-around potential with the ability to line up inside or out. He can take the top off a defense while also operating underneath.

Look at Justin Jefferson with Jordan Addison or Ja'Marr Chase with Tee Higgins. Dak Prescott and Lamb will only get better with another dangerous weapon on the field.