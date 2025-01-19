Cowboys get first meaningful sign that Jerry Jones won't make the worst hire possible
By John Buhler
As it turns out, Jerry Jones does not know how to pull a rabbit out of his head. Head, hat, same difference. The point is the Dallas Cowboys may have finally come to their senses by not potentially hiring the worst head-coaching candidate imaginable for them in their former superstar tight end Jason Witten. He failed as a broadcaster, and has no NFL coaching experienced up to this point.
Hiring Witten would be the like Indianapolis Colts naming their legendary former center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach after Frank Reich failed for them. After winning his first game as the interim, Saturday did not win a single one for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Like Witten, he had a background in coaching high school football. This is not high school football, this is the NFL, folks!
The good news for Cowboys fans everywhere is FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz seems to have doused the Witten to Dallas rumors with a cold bucket of water. While he would "love to see him on the new staff", he is "not really sure why we're talking about him as the team's potential head coach." Schultz makes a great point in clarifying how steep of a learning curve it would be for Witten.
Here is a clip of what Schultz had to say on the Witten to the Cowboys rumors while on FS1's Speak.
Entering the NFL Divisional Round, the Cowboys are one of six NFL teams still without a head coach.
Dallas Cowboys may not hire Jason Witten as their head coach after all
There are three things that have held the Cowboys back as a franchise for over 30 years now. The first would be Jones' obsession with control. He will not tolerate having a head coach serve under him who challenges him. This always comes back to bite the Cowboys big time. The second is the team's undying loyalty to its past and present players. This usually ruins them during NFL free agency.
As for the third, Jones is actually quite cheap when it comes to hiring head coaches and front offices executives. He is not one to pay buyouts, nor is he one to give front office executives like Will McClay the recognition they deserve. Nobody symbolizes the Cowboys star quite like Jones. Throughout my 35 years on Earth, it has been more about him than it is about the Cowboys. This will never change...
So when rumors started to circulate about Witten coming to the Cowboys, it was a move only the Cowboys would even think about entertaining. This is because Witten is a head-coaching candidate he could control like Mike McCarthy, Jason Garrett and whoever else before that. Because Witten is a former Cowboys star, he would get preferential treatment. More importantly, he would come cheap.
Dallas may not make all that much better of a hire, but rest assured, they will not make the worst one.