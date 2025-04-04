Cowboys finally flirt with worthy Ezekiel Elliott replacement who followed a similar path

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to maintain a dangerous running game since 2021-22 when ball carriers Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were a two-headed monster in Jerry World.

Now, Pollard and Elliott have moved on and their back-up Rico Dowdle didn't quite get the job done in 2024 despite topping 1,000 yards. With the No. 12 pick in this upcoming draft, Dallas has an opportunity to land a rookie playmaker who could reinvigorate the offense.

Early mock drafts had team owner and general manager Jerry Jones selecting Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty. But recent editions have switched up that prediction, with Jeanty expected to be off the board inside the Top 10, and the Cowboys are now projected to address the wide receiver position instead. But that doesn't mean Dallas won't find its next workhorse rusher on after the first round.

Dallas Cowboys eyeing Zeke Elliott replacement with similar college roots

According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Dallas recently met with Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. The six-foot, 219 pound rusher logged 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2024. His draft stock appears to be rising, especially after his NFL Scouting Combine performance in February.

40-yard dash: 4.48

Vertical jump: 38.5"

Broad jump: 11 ft.@OhioStateFB's Quinshon Judkins was explosive at the Combine 😤 @quinshon_ pic.twitter.com/4P6JKF4jNV — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2025

"Pretty complete player. Trusts his eyes, finishes every run, and catches passes with ease," one scout told Schultz. "The 4.48 [40 yard time] should really help him. He’s not a guy who needs to come off the field much."

Judkins would be the perfect heir to Elliott's backfield in Dallas given the pair's Columbus-based roots. Elliott won the 2015 national championship with the Ohio State, exactly 10 years prior to Judkins' title run. This past season, Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on 194 carries.

Through his three years at Ohio State, Judkins ran for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns on 739 carries (5.1 yards per carry).

Even if the Cowboys don't go with Judkins specifically, there's another highly rated Buckeye running back projected to be on Jones' board in round two.

NFL Media's Chad Reuter mocked TreVeyon Henderson to Dallas with the 44th overall pick on Friday. He partnered with Judkins in the Ohio State backfield and bulldozed the program to a national championship last season. His 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns were a key component in that campaign and make him a worthy selection for Dallas to reestablish its ground-and-pound offense in 2025.

Jones will have a deep running back class to choose from, so Cowboys fans will be hoping his war room isn't too "selectively aggressive" when they're on the clock.