Cowboys futility reaches shocking new low courtesy of Panthers matchup
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys playoff chances after seemingly turning a corner, where shattered on Monday night following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Cowboys had a chance to win, they had a Homer Simpson-style blunder, in which they blocked a punt, but fumbled on the return, giving the Bengals a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown at the end of regulation.
The Cowboys are now 5-8 on the season, and three games back of the rival Washington Commanders for the final NFC Wild Card spot. While there's still a mathematical shot of the Cowboys making the playoffs, the odds aren't in their favor. As if things couldn't get any worse, there was an update heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
As ProFootballTalk points out, the Cowboys are now 1.0-1.5 point underdogs against the Panthers by various sportsbooks. This is now the first time that the Panthers were favored in a matchup since Dec. 18, 2022 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ProFootballTalk.
Cowboys reach new low, now are underdogs against Panthers in Week 15
Imagine telling this to Cowboys fans entering the 2024 season. They would have called you crazy. But the fact of the matter is, the Panthers are playing much better football now.
The Panther appeared destined to clinch the No. 1 pick early in the season. Things looked so bleak, that the Panthers decided to bench 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young after two games. But that moved has seemingly paid off, as Young has played much better since returning from the bench. Not to mention, Young's play almost led to upsets over the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this past week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
As for the Cowboys, they have been bitten hard by the injury bug this season, with quarterback Dak Prescott leading the list, as he's out for the season due to a hamstring injury. Not to mention, the Cowboys may have lost promising young defensive star DeMarvion Overshown to a serious knee injury suffered in Monday night's game against the Bengals.
Crazier things have happened in the NFL when it comes to teams finding a way to make it into the playoffs with slim odds. But with the way the Los Angeles Rams are playing, they may more of a true threat to the Commanders' Wild Card spot than the Cowboys. For dallas to have a chance, they'll need to at least win out the rest of the season.